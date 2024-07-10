Martin Brundle responded to Sir Brian May’s apology for declining to talk during his British GP gridwalk with an apology of his own.

Brundle was let loose on the Silverstone grid – armed with a microphone – for his iconic gridwalk segment ahead of the British Grand Prix, during which he tried twice to grab a word with May – the lead guitarist and co-founder of the legendary band Queen – but to no avail.

Martin Brundle and Brian May exchange apologies

During an Instagram post following the race weekend, May had apologised to Brundle, saying he had no intention of “snubbing” him and expressed a lack of knowledge and confidence to speak about Formula 1.

“Apologies to a Mr Brundle – absolutely no intention of snubbing you,” May wrote.

“All you see is someone who is nervous of speaking about something of which he has little understanding – and anxious to get to where he is supposed to be!”

Brundle would respond via X, formerly known as Twitter, with an apology of his own for twice attempting to speak with May when he was not up for it, stressing that nobody is “obliged to talk to me on the grid”.

“It is me who should be apologising to Sir Brian May, not him to me for the gridwalk on Sunday at Silverstone,” Brundle wrote.

“I didn’t address him as Sir Brian, and I shouldn’t have approached him twice when he wasn’t up for a chat on live TV.

“Nobody is ever obliged to talk to me on the grid, or anywhere else for that matter.”

Brundle had – in the immediate aftermath of being declined by May for a chat for the second time – defended the 76-year-old over not wishing to talk.

“We don’t want to make life difficult for him,” said Brundle live on the gridwalk.

“He says he doesn’t know enough about Formula 1, I respect that.”

Home hero Lewis Hamilton went on to win the British Grand Prix, his ninth triumph at Silverstone, which set a record for most victories at a specific circuit.

And Brundle has predicted after Lewis Hamilton’s incredible win that F1 is in for a very healthy period of competitive action at the front of the grid.

In his Sky F1 column, he wrote: “Toto Wolff summed it up perfectly when he described Lewis Hamilton’s epic drive as a fairytale victory.

“The relief for Hamilton was clear for all to hear and see with his initially uncontrollable crying and heartfelt radio messages. The demons of Abu Dhabi 2021, and the lack of victories in the past 56 races in an unwilling car, were to an extent finally extinguished for him and the Mercedes team. It was a tearjerker.

“Lewis has somehow found the motivation and dedication, surrounded by much younger drivers, to keep training, learning, travelling, and believing in himself these past two seasons.

“Hamilton managed his tyres well in the final 14 laps and held off his old nemesis for his ninth victory at Silverstone, some 17 years after his first in F1, giving him 104 wins and 199 podium trophies in his career so far.

“He also became the sixth winner in the 12 races so far this season. We only had three winners in all last season, and I have no doubt that we are in for a truly epic 18 months of F1 racing now, before the all-new 2026 cars appear.”

