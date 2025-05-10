Brundle names team facing ‘very painful’ F1 2025 in ‘sad for all F1’ verdict

Martin Brundle said it was “sad for all F1” to see Aston Martin so low down the pecking order as the team struggles for pace.

The Silverstone outfit have scored just 14 points after six rounds, 28 fewer than at same stage last season, and with 2026 changes on the horizon, Aston do not look likely to improve much this year.

‘Sad’ Aston Martin form highlighted by Martin Brundle

With Honda and Adrian Newey arriving, Aston have made it clear that 2026 is the goal but it has opened them up to a painful 2025.

After six races, Fernando Alonso has yet to score a point while Lance Stroll’s 14 has him 10th in the Drivers’ standings.

Reflecting on their start, former racer and now pundit Martin Brundle said it was “sad for all F1” to see the team like that.

“Aston Martin were painfully the slowest cars in the race,” Brundle wrote for Sky Sports after the Miami Grand Prix. “And unless they have some magic upgrades imminent it’s going to be a long and very painful year for the Silverstone-based team, and that’s sad for all F1.”

Newey began work in March but has committed to focusing entirely on 2026 while former Ferrari tech chief Enrico Cardile is not allowed to begin work until July.

That means the 2025 car is left to the likes of Bob Bell, Andy Cowell and Mike Krack but Aston are not anticipated to put too many resources into fixing this year’s car considering the challenge coming in 2026.

Despite this, Krack speaking in Miami said that even a few tenths can see a major change in fortune.

“We have a midfield that is super, super, super tight,” he said. “If you can unleash two tenths, it can change your year.

“So, I think it’s important that you find a package that eliminates weaknesses and we have done that, but we still have some [weaknesses].

“If you can do that, you can also unleash maybe two, three tenths and then you jump from maybe being eight or nine into being fifth to sixth.

“And then you have a chance of scoring points on your own or with your own forces, and you don’t have to rely on anything happening.”

Since the team’s return as Aston Martin in 2021, the team have scored at least 77 points with the high point being the 280 scored in 2023. If Aston continued on the same trajectory, they would finish on 56 points.

