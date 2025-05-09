Martin Brundle’s ‘attention’ drawn to ‘two words’ from Lewis Hamilton radio

Of all the fiery comments from Lewis Hamilton on Ferrari team radio in Miami, it was his use of “you guys” that alerted Martin Brundle.

That is because Brundle sees this as a “it’s not us, it’s you” message from Hamilton, who he regards as a “massive team player”, with the Miami Grand Prix having sparked frustration for Hamilton and team-mate Charles Leclerc over the use of team orders and a lack of performance.

Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari: ‘Team player’ mentality lacking in Miami?

Running in the lower reaches of the Miami GP points, the Ferrari drivers were on alternate strategies, Leclerc going from medium to hard tyres, and Hamilton hard-medium, with Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli up ahead.

Hamilton wanted to be allowed through to attack Antonelli with his mediums, but initially was met with a hold station order from Ferrari. An eventual change of heart came, with Hamilton allowed through, but unable to mount an overtaking attempt on Antonelli, Hamilton was later ordered to let Leclerc back ahead, and did.

That yield prompted Hamilton to sarcastically ask if he should “let [Carlos] Sainz through as well” as he came under late pressure from the Williams driver, while the earlier team order saga led to “Argh… You guys are… This is not good teamwork. That’s all I’m gonna say!” and “have a tea break while you’re at it, come on!” Hamilton outbursts.

And during Sky F1’s ‘The F1 Show’ podcast, commentator and pundit Martin Brundle explained why he found Hamilton’s use of “you guys” highly out of character for the seven-time World Champion.

“I think it’s quite telling, the sort of sarcasm of them, and how upset Lewis is,” said Brundle on Hamilton’s Ferrari radio messages. “He’d have been really frustrated in that race.

Lewis Hamilton vs Charles Leclerc head-to-head

“23 laps behind [Esteban] Ocon in a customer Ferrari, with 300 people in the factory, trying to get past Ocon’s Haas, that’s not where Lewis expected to be this year. So, I’d imagine his mood wasn’t too good.

“And it did look like they should have just swept him straight past Charles. One started on hards and went to medium, Charles started on medium and went to hard – they were going to meet in the middle somewhere. So it seemed like a no-brainer.

“But in the end, they had to let Charles back through, and that’s when Lewis came up with his second comment of ‘do you want me to let the Williams through as well?’, which was painful listening.

“They closed ranks at the end to calm that all down, but some of those things Lewis came out with, you can’t unsay.

“Two words that caught my attention in Lewis’ transmission – ‘you guys’.

“Because he’s a massive team player. And in one of them, he said ‘you guys’, whatever it was about not letting him pass Leclerc, which was quite a punchy thing to say, as in ‘it’s not us, it’s you’.”

Hamilton received a visit from Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur following the race, as he shared the message he passed on to his boss.

“Fred came to my room,” Hamilton revealed to the media, including PlanetF1.com. “I just put my hand on his shoulder and was like, ‘dude, calm down, don’t be so sensitive’.

“I could have said way worse things on the radio. You hear some of the things others have said in the past, some of it was sarcasm.

“Look, you’ve got to understand we’re under a huge amount of pressure within the car. You’re never going to get the most peaceful messages coming through in the heat of the battle. And yeah, it was fine. We said we’ll take it…”

Hamilton sits P7 in the Drivers’ Championship, two positions and 12 points behind Leclerc, while Ferrari are already 152 points behind Constructors’ Championship leaders McLaren in fourth place.

