Sky F1 pundit Martin Brundle has hit out at a “pathetic and dangerous lack of corporate contingency and responsibility” by British Airways and Heathrow Airport after a nightmare journey to Madrid for the Spanish Grand Prix.

The Spanish Grand Prix will be held this weekend as the new Madring circuit hosts an F1 race for the first time.

Martin Brundle suffers nightmare trip ahead of Spanish GP in Madrid

The street circuit marks the first new addition to the calendar since Las Vegas in 2023, with F1 returning to the Spanish capital for the first time since the Jarama track hosted its final race in 1981.

The Madrid event will be the second race held in Spain in the F1 2026 season following the newly renamed Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix in June.

In an angry post to social media this week, former F1 driver Brundle hit out at British Airways and Heathrow after his flight was delayed by nine hours.

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He wrote: “Great work BA and Heathrow.

“Nine hours and counting sitting on a plane which has travelled nowhere.

“At a remote parking bay, no food throughout, and mother/baby and a person with a medical condition desperate to get off. As is everyone else.

“Toilets no longer available as blocked. No sign of steps or buses. And that’s before the wait for luggage.

“Pathetic and dangerous lack of corporate contingency and responsibility.”

Brundle’s post has received more than one million views at the time of writing, with fans sympathising with the Sky F1 pundit.

One wrote: “That’s not a travel day, that’s being held captive.”

Another said: “I think I’d go insane if I was stuck on a stationary plane for 9 hours.

“I’d probably seriously consider using the emergency exit whatever the consequences.”

One fan quipped that Brundle could have taken advantage of the delay to recreate his famous grid walk segment.

He wrote: “You could do a practice grid walk up and down the aisle, interviewing random people.”

Brundle confirmed earlier this year that he is scheduled to attend 15 races in F1 2026 – down from the standard 16 due to the cancellations of the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian grands prix – as part of Sky F1’s rotation policy.

The 67-year-old, who was awarded an OBE last year for services to motor racing and broadcasting, was back on site at Monza for the Italian Grand Prix last week having missed the previous race at Zandvoort.

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