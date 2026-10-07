Christian Horner reportedly told Martin Brundle that his comments about Ferrari as a “dream” destination were nothing more than the former Red Bull team boss “being polite and respectful”.

Horner sparked speculation in the Formula 1 paddock over the Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend when The Times released an interview with the Briton as whispers about Fred Vasseur’s position as Ferrari team boss gathered steam.

Martin Brundle reveals Christian Horner’s explanation for Ferrari comments

Not for the first time since he joined Ferrari in 2023, there have been whispers that Vasseur’s position as team principal is under threat.

Over the Baku weekend, multiple sources told PlanetF1.com that Ferrari is eyeing a succession plan that would include a ‘stage-managed’ exit to ease Vasseur out of his role as team principal.

That just so happened to coincide with The Times’ interview with Horner, in which he stated that he would only return to the F1 paddock if he had a stake in the team. There was, however, one exception.

“At this stage in my life, there’s only one team for which I would accept non-participation in ownership,” said the Briton.

“Would I consider Ferrari? I mean, Ferrari is the biggest brand in Formula 1. It’s the dream. And arguably, it’s the sleeping giant of Formula 1.”

That ignited Formula 1’s rumour mill, prompting Ferrari to take the unusual step of holding a media briefing to insist that it has “full confidence” in Vasseur’s leadership.

Brundle says the assumptions that Horner was chasing Vasseur’s job were far off the mark, and he knows, because he spoke to the 52-year-old about it.

“Being a Ferrari driver or the Ferrari team principal is the best and worst job in F1 all at the same time,” the former F1 driver said during Sky Sports F1’s broadcast at the Sepang circuit.

“The pressure and hero-zero curve is sometimes vertical as to whether you are amazing or useless. You have to navigate your way through that.

“There was a lot of talk of Christian Horner this week, so I rang him. He said, ‘I was being polite and respectful about Ferrari in an interview and it took on a whole load’.

“I mean, could you imagine Lewis [Hamilton] and Christian working together after 2021? That would be an interesting dynamic.”

Hamilton and Horner clashed during the F1 2021 championship as the then-Mercedes driver went wheel-to-wheel against Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in an acrimonious title fight that was won by Verstappen on the very last lap of the season.

Brundle went on to urge Ferrari to keep faith with Vasseur.

Since joining Ferrari in 2023, has twice finished in the top three in the Constructors’ Championship and is on course for a third top-three result this year.

Brundle added: “There’s no point to keep changing key personnel, you see it in football.

“The role of a team principal has also changed quite dramatically. They just need to stay calm and support each other.”

Ferrari is second in the Constructors’ Championship, 151 points behind Mercedes and 89 ahead of McLaren.

Meanwhile, Hamilton is third in the Drivers’ standings and could yet beat his former teammate George Russell to second as just 22 points separate the two drivers.

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