Martin Brundle believes the “petulant” feud between Jos Verstappen and Christian Horner is “so unfair” on Max Verstappen as the Red Bull star targets a fourth consecutive title in F1 2024.

Verstappen will be aiming to claim his 52nd victory in the last 77 races in Sunday’s Austrian Grand Prix, having set pole position for Red Bull’s home race in Spielberg.

Martin Brundle weighs in on Christian Horner vs Jos Verstappen

The three-time World Champion currently holds a 71-point lead over the McLaren driver Lando Norris in the Drivers’ standings, but his latest title defence has played out against a tense backdrop at Red Bull between his father and Horner.

After an investigation into Horner’s conduct was dismissed in February, Verstappen Sr publicly called for the Red Bull boss to resign in the aftermath of the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, accusing Horner of “playing the victim when he is the one causing the problems.”

Although the situation had appeared to have calmed over recent months, tensions were reignited in Austria after Verstappen Sr withdrew from a legends’ parade at the Red Bull Ring, having been scheduled to drive Red Bull’s title-winning 2012 car.

PlanetF1.com understands that Verstappen’s withdrawal came after Horner had aired reservations over the demo run, with a block on the publication of photographs and video footage of the demo run thought to have been requested.

Mr Verstappen went on to tell Dutch publication De Telegraaf that he is “completely finished” with Horner, describing the team principal’s actions as “childish” and likening the Red Bull team to a “playground.”

Appearing in front of media including PlanetF1.com in Friday’s FIA press conference in Austria, Horner responded: “I’ve never had an issue with any of our drivers’ fathers in the past. And whatever Jos’s issues are, I’ve really got nothing to comment on.”

Asked for his view on the situation after winning the sprint race on Saturday, Verstappen Jr described it as “not nice” and claimed “this scenario could have been avoided.”

Appearing on Sky F1’s coverage of qualifying at the Red Bull Ring, Brundle remarked that the standoff between the Red Bull team principal and the star driver’s father “seems petulant and unnecessary” – and said it is “so unfair” on Verstappen as the 26-year-old goes in search of an eighth win of the F1 2024 season.

Brundle said: “I can’t even believe we’re having to talk about it, but I think it is significant in a way.

“Blood’s thicker than water. Max will always support his dad and other key people that have been around him for a very long time.

“It just seems petulant and unnecessary.

“And I think it’s so unfair on Max, actually, to make him have to answer questions like that when he’s trying to focus on two races this weekend.

“They’ve had so much success together. Every point, every podium, every victory, every World Championship Max has had is with Red Bull.

“The money they’ve collected, because the kid’s a genius in a racing car. He’s earned all of those and all of that money.

“Why do they have to spoil it with such petulant stuff?”

Brundle’s latest comments come after he cast fresh doubt over the future of Verstappen, who has been heavily linked with a move to Mercedes to replace seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton for F1 2025.

Verstappen, whose current Red Bull contract is scheduled to run until the end of the F1 2028 season, hinted that he will remain with the Milton Keynes-based team next season while appearing in Thursday’s drivers’ press conference in Styria.

However, Brundle is convinced that “something’s up” and pointed to a potential exit clause in Verstappen’s contract related to the future of long-serving Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko.

PlanetF1.com revealed earlier this year that Verstappen’s contract is believed to contain a clause – potentially inserted into his deal without the knowledge of Horner and other senior members of Red Bull’s parent company – allowing him to walk away from the team if Marko, 81, leaves.

Put to him that things are “clearly sewn up” between Verstappen and Red Bull for F1 2025, Brundle replied: “Well, are they? The plot thickens, doesn’t it?

“It does appear that Mercedes-Benz are hanging around waiting to see what happens with Max Verstappen at Red Bull. Whether that’s for ’25 or 2026, time will tell.

“And there is apparently a side letter that is an exit clause with Dr Helmut Marko – allegedly, according to the paddock – should Max want to leave.

“Christian absolutely says that’s not going to happen and you have to say Max has been pretty consistent on [saying]: ‘I’ve got a long-term contract here, this is where I want to race.’

“And Christian made the point that Max that has achieved every single one of his wins with Red Bull. Every podium, every World Championship, all three of them with Red Bull.

“They’re currently leading this one quite comfortably. Just have a think about that for a minute as to why you’d want to run away from that.

“But something’s up, but it seems as if they’re saying he’s going nowhere for next year especially.”

