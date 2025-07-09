What Christian Horner told Martin Brundle about shock Red Bull sacking

Christian Horner has said he has been given no reason as to why he was sacked by Red Bull.

That is the information which ex-Formula 1 driver turned pundit Martin Brundle said was given to him by Horner, following an announcement “out of the blue” that he had been released by Red Bull with immediate effect.

Christian Horner given no reason for Red Bull sack, says Brundle

The shock announcement was made on Wednesday that Horner – the Red Bull Racing team boss since it joined the F1 grid in 2005 – was out, with Laurent Mekies moving from Racing Bulls team principal to Red Bull Racing CEO, replacing Horner.

Brundle appeared on Sky Sports News shortly following the Horner sacking announcing, one which left Brundle “sad”, as he revealed that Horner told him no reason was given for the decision.

Brundle said: “It’s completely out of the blue, given things that are going on and the sort of problems in the team, words were getting out of team Verstappen and others.

“I’m quite sad about it, if I’m honest. I consider Christian a friend, and he’s done an incredible job there for 20 years. Won an awful lot of races and World Championships for drivers and for the team, and even he took it from what was the Stewart team through Jaguar, and it was struggling, to a massive campus in Milton Keynes, and an awful lot of success and a huge trophy cabinet.

“But, it’s not been difficult to feel in the Formula 1 paddock, and to observe and to hear that things were not particularly rosy.

“I believe it’s probably performance-related as well. I think perhaps it makes it more likely that the Verstappens will stay there. I think that became quite personal, in some called it ‘Team Verstappen’.

“So I think there are a number of aspects, but particularly that the car is struggling. Although, they’ve won races this year, of course, they’ve won races brilliantly this year.

“So, I’m due to speak to Christian a bit later in the day. I’ve put a message through to him to say, sorry to read that out… In fact, I said to him, ‘Can we have a chat before I have to go on TV’, because I want to know more about it from his point of view, and wasn’t able to do that.

“What he did say to me was no reason was given to him as to why he’s been released. So that’s the only information I have on that.”

More on Red Bull from PlanetF1.com

👉 Revealed: Four drivers who could replace Max Verstappen

👉 F1’s true future? Give us a Ferrari V12 v a V8 Red Bull and hybrid Mercedes

Brundle added: “But you know, nothing’s forever. Things move on, and Red Bull have already put in place significant changes.

“Laurent Mekies comes over from Racing Bulls, their junior team, sister team. Alan Permane takes over the reins there. They’ve very quickly put into place solutions.

“They’re debuting their own engine for the first time next year, in what is going to be the biggest change in Formula 1 history of car and power unit at the same time.

“So, Christian’s been in the seat and driving that aspect of the team along completely.”

Read next: Christian Horner sack – LIVE: Follow the latest updates on huge Red Bull exit