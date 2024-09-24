Max Verstappen was fighting not only an on-track battle in Singapore, his falling out with the FIA drawing the criticism of Martin Brundle.

Ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem announced a clampdown on fruity language in Formula 1, with Verstappen the first to fall foul, after referring to his Red Bull RB20 as “f*****” during the Thursday press conference when reflecting on the prior round in Baku. Verstappen made his frustrations clear in the form of silent protest.

Max Verstappen told FIA battle is ‘wasted energy’

Verstappen – ordered to carry out “work of public interest” – would keep his answers very short in the post-qualifying press conference after making the front row, before speaking with media in an impromptu session outside of the FIA press conference room, with a similar scene occurring after he finished the race runner-up to Norris, even if he was slightly more vocal in that press conference.

But former F1 driver turned pundit Brundle is at a loss as to why Verstappen is choosing to take this route.

“I’m not sure why Max is allowing himself to get distracted and dragged into the swearing battle with the FIA,” Brundle wrote in his post-Singapore GP Sky F1 column.

“It’s wasted energy and serves no good purpose for him, but he still largely wouldn’t answer questions in the press conference post race.

“The drivers are not kids I accept, and we know they’ll sometimes swear in an attempt to have radio messages not transmitted, and of course they will also say ‘don’t broadcast our radio calls if you don’t like the language’. It may be street language, but they represent themselves, their families, their country, their team, global sponsors, F1 itself, and broadcasters worldwide.

“They are icons, champions, opinion formers, and they should think about the responsibility which comes with that privilege, especially with so many young fans watching. Nobody wants to take any energy, emotion, or freedom of speech out of it, but gratuitous swearing away from the heat of the moment is not necessary.”

As for the on-track business, Brundle was impressed in that regard as Verstappen secured that important P2 finish for the title race, with rival Norris dominating and reducing Verstappen’s Championship lead again to 52 points.

“Max Verstappen did a great job to secure second on the grid and keep that to the chequered flag,” said Brundle.

“Red Bull have often struggled at this circuit, and this is the only race on the current calendar he has not won, in fact he has only ever led three laps here.

“He made the difference and was well satisfied with his result.”

Six rounds remain of the F1 2024 season, with a month-long break following Singapore ahead of the United States Grand Prix.

