Martin Brundle has been formally recognized by the United Kingdom, being made an OBE.

Brundle is the only member of the motorsport fraternity to earn formal recognition for the 2025 New Year Honours.

Martin Brundle earns OBE in UK New Year Honours

The full list of knighthoods and other honours has been released by the United Kingdom, and making the list as an Officer of the Order of the British Empire is none other than Martin Brundle.

Brundle is noted as a sports broadcaster who is being honoured “for services to Motor Racing and to Sports broadcasting.”

Brundle debuted in Formula 1 in 1984, and in his 12 years as a driver, he contested 158 events with a wide variety of teams: Tyrrell, Zakspeed, Williams, Brabham, Benetton, Ligier, McLaren, and Jordan.

Though Brundle never did score a Formula 1 win, he has nine podium finishes to his name, as well as victories at the 1988 24 Hours of Daytona, and the 1990 24 Hours of Le Mans.

But, as the King notes, Brundle’s legacy centers largely around his work as a broadcaster and pundit.

After retiring from F1, Brundle joined the inimitable Murray Walker as a commentator for ITV, moving on later to the BBC and, ultimately, to Sky Sports. He’s won multiple awards for his commentary, and in 2005, the judges for the RTS Television Sports Award perhaps summed it up best.

Brundle, they stated, is “an outstanding operator at the very peak of his game — with an extraordinary ability to simplify and entertain in an often complex sport. He also exhibited a fearless authority on some of the most sensitive issues, not least his gimlet-eyed pursuit of Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone on the grid at Indianapolis.”

Now, at 65 years of age, Brundle has put in 25 years as a commentator, one who has become known far and wide for his humorous pit walks and his at times controversial run-ins with celebrities.

