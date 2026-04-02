Thursday’s fast-paced F1 news includes Sky F1 pundit Martin Brundle raising a “big issue” for the FIA to solve with the F1 2026 rules as Max Verstappen confirms his next plans at the Nurburgring.

Let’s blast through the day’s main headlines at breakneck speed…

Martin Brundle: FIA facing ‘big issue’ after Lando Norris comments

Sky F1 pundit Martin Brundle says the FIA faces a “big issue” after Lando Norris’s comments at the Japanese Grand Prix raised another problem with the F1 2026 rules.

Brundle was left alarmed by Norris’s admission that he “didn’t want to overtake” Lewis Hamilton at Suzuka, with the deployment of his McLaren-Mercedes pulling him past the Ferrari.

The commentator believes this goes against F1’s long-standing principle that drivers must drive the car alone and unaided, calling for the FIA to “get rid” of what he describes as a “self-learning car.”

Read more: Brundle warns FIA must act after Norris ‘uncontrolled’ overtake claim on Hamilton

Max Verstappen confirms next Nurburgring step ahead of 24-hour debut

Red Bull F1 driver Max Verstappen has confirmed that he will take part in the Nurburgring 24-hour qualifiers later this month.

Verstappen will return to the Nordschleife on April 18-19 as his preparations for the endurance classic step up.

The qualifiers had originally been scheduled to clash with the recently cancelled Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Read more: Max Verstappen makes new announcement after latest Nurburgring appearance

Lance Stroll to make GT3 debut

Lance Stroll is set to make his GT3 debut during the F1 2026 April break, piloting an Aston Martin in the GT World Challenge Europe.

Stroll will join former Marussia F1 driver Roberto Merhi and 21-year-old Mari Boya at Paul Ricard for the six-hour night event behind the wheel of one of seven Aston Martin Vantage GT3 cars in the field.

Like Verstappen, Stroll has voiced his dissatisfaction with the new rules for F1 2026.

Read more: Lance Stroll to make surprise GT3 debut during Formula 1 April break

Fred Vasseur teases big Ferrari upgrade for Miami Grand Prix

Fred Vasseur has teased that Ferrari could arrive at next month’s Miami Grand Prix armed with a significant upgrade package.

Ferrari had originally planned to bring a “good package” to the Bahrain Grand Prix, which had been scheduled to take place next weekend.

Following the cancellations of Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, however, the Scuderia could have what Vasseur described as “a package and a half for Miami.”

Read more: Ferrari targets Miami reset with ‘package and a half’ upgrade push

Alpine writes open letter to fans after Franco Colapinto abuse

The Alpine F1 team has published an open letter condemning online abuse following recent incidents involving Franco Colapinto and Haas drivers Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman.

Ocon was subjected to death threats following a collision with Colapinto during the recent Chinese Grand Prix.

Colapinto was then abused following Bearman’s terrifying crash in Japan last weekend.

Read more: Alpine publishes open letter after Franco Colapinto receives ‘hateful’ messages