FIA stewards subject of social media ‘poison’ in ‘heavy bias’ accusation

Martin Brundle has said the “poison” from social media directed at FIA stewards often comes from those “with a heavy bias themselves”.

The stewards were involved in the action over the weekend in Mexico City by awarding Max Verstappen two 10-second penalties for his moves against Lando Norris, while Norris was penalised the week beforehand in Austin for overtaking Verstappen off-track.

Nine-time Formula 1 podium finisher Brundle said the stewards “do a fine job” overall in their roles, which are voluntary as Formula 1 travels the world.

Accusations of bias against drivers have become more visible in recent years with the rise of social media, which becomes increasingly prevalent during tight World Championship battles and as fanbases of individual drivers have grown with the rising popularity of Formula 1 as a whole.

But as Brundle explained, while the rules of Formula 1 are set out in significant detail, those who implement them are something of an anomaly in world sport by not having a body of ‘referees’ globally, rather they work to the rules and have been praised by Brundle for the work they do.

If offered the job himself, however, the former Tyrrell, Benetton, Jordan and McLaren driver would not be so keen on taking on the pressure the role entails – even more so given the public accusations of bias that go with it.

“The rules of engagement are melded together from the International Sporting Code, The F1 Sporting Regulations, the race director’s supplemental notes from any given event, and the F1 Driving Standards Guidelines,” Brundle wrote in his post-Mexico Sky Sports column.

“Most incidents or crashes will have unique aspects, and as with any sport, there will have to be a referee’s interpretation and opinion.

“The multi-billion dollar world of F1, unlike most global sports, surprisingly does not have a professional body of ‘referees’ duly trained and rewarded.

“We have a variable group of stewards throughout the season, slimmed down in more recent years but always including a former driver, at each race.

“They are unpaid volunteers on expenses only and overall, they do a fine job.

“It’s a role I wouldn’t want for all the coffee in Brazil, given the pressure they receive from teams and drivers, especially on race radio calls and post-race interviews, and the poison delivered on social media where they are accused of bias, almost always by fans with a heavy bias themselves.”

