Despite being “endlessly convinced” that they are always right, in Saudi Arabia, Red Bull got it wrong with Max Verstappen’s penalty incident, says Martin Brundle.

It was a first-corner encounter with McLaren’s Oscar Piastri which saw the stewards dish out a five-second penalty, a verdict which had Verstappen biting his tongue post-race as “people can’t handle the full truth”, with Red Bull team principal Christian Horner also voicing his disapproval.

Max Verstappen Saudi GP penalty: Harsh or fair?

Polesitter Verstappen and Piastri both made a beeline for the Turn 1 apex at the start of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Piastri taking the inside line as Verstappen surged around the outside, cut the chicane and emerged P1.

Verstappen did not yield the position, with the stewards deciding to issue a five-second penalty as a result. Verstappen ultimately finished the race P2, 2.8 seconds behind race winner Piastri, who with his second win of F1 2025, took over as Drivers’ Championship leader.

But, for all the disgruntlement in the Red Bull camp over that FIA stewards’ verdict, Brundle had a firm response.

In his post-Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Sky Sports column, Brundle wrote: “Nobody games the regulations as well as Max, but for the first time he gambled and lost out.

“Sometimes you can see incidents from different angles and debate the scenario and doubt your first impressions, but accelerating across the run-off area with relatively little steering lock had plainly given Max an unfair advantage and the lead.

“I and many others had no doubt about that, and nor did the stewards who awarded a five-second penalty, mitigated down from 10 seconds because it was during the opening lap and in close combat.

“He would eventually lose the race by 2.8 seconds and it’s possible that if the team had told him to immediately hand back the position, he may have won. On the other hand, he was out front in clear air which helped protect his tyres, brakes and engine from overheating and gave him strong pace for all the first stint. Maybe it’s worth taking a five-second penalty for that benefit…

F1 2025 state of play after Saudi GP

“If there had been a wall, barrier or gravel trap on the outside of turn one, Max would have yielded and tucked in behind Piastri’s McLaren.

“Max would continue to be livid long after the race for what he perceived as an error of the stewards, and that he had won the corner but simply been forced off. As was Christian Horner, the team boss, who steamed in to support his man.

“I understand they are hardwired to be so ultra-competitive, along with endlessly being convinced that they are right and everybody else is wrong. That’s why they dominated so many seasons, but they didn’t read this one properly and lost out.”

