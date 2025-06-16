It is “only natural” that Charles Leclerc considers leaving Ferrari if he doesn’t soon become a regular race winner, if not a title contender, with F1 2026 pivotal in his future.

That’s according to Sky F1‘s Martin Brundle.

Could Charles Leclerc leave Ferrari?

Ferrari have found themselves the subject of explosive rumours relating to key personnel, namely team principal Fred Vasseur and long-time Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc.

While initially it was reported in the German media that Ferrari made an approach for Red Bull team boss Christian Horner, last week, Italian publications picked up the thread.

According to Corriere dello Sport and Gazzetta dello Sport, Vasseur’s position is under scrutiny by top management after the F1 team’s disappointing start to the campaign, with Ferrari’s WEC boss Antonello Coletta being considered for the job.

Ferrari dismissed the speculation outright when approached on the matter by PlanetF1.com.

But that’s not the only rumour doing the rounds.

It’s also been claimed that, after Ferrari failed to continue last year’s upward trend, Leclerc is worried about F1 2026, which marks the biggest reset ever in Formula 1 history. Not only will the sport field all-new smaller, lighter, more agile cars, they are also being powered by new engines.

‘For the first time in Leclerc’s head,’ there are questions, says Corriere dello Sport. ‘His fear is to find himself in a struggling Rossa even in the new rule cycle.’

Last year Leclerc signed a new deal with Ferrari for beyond 2024, the driver speaking of “several more seasons to come”.

It has been suggested his deal includes 2026, giving him the opportunity to evaluate Ferrari’s form in the new era, but it could also include several more years after it.

But while Brundle scoffed at the stories about Vasseur, saying Ferrari would be “nuts” to replace the Frenchman given “I don’t think he’s the problem”, there could be something to the Leclerc speculation.

Speaking with Craig Slater at the Canadian Grand Prix, the Sky F1 pundit brought up the Leclerc rumour.

“He’s got a contract at the end of 2029, he’s the golden boy of Ferrari,” said Slater. “But for the first time, whispers that he might be assessing options for 2026.”

“Whispers,” Brundle replied. “Whispers is the keyword there.

“So, let’s walk a mile in Charles’ fireproof boots.

“If he can’t get a championship and regular wins at Ferrari, sooner or later he’s going to have to move on and look at a McLaren or a Red Bull, whoever’s getting the job done.

“2026 [is a] massive reset, isn’t it?

“So, you know, I think it’s only natural that… Charles has committed his career to Ferrari. He can’t do that forever if it’s not working.”

Leclerc was himself asked about the rumours when he spoke with the media, including PlanetF1.com, in Montreal.

The 27-year-old, who came through the ranks as a Ferrari junior and made his F1 debut with the Ferrari-powered Alfa Romeo team in 2018 before joining the Scuderia the following season, said he was baffled by the report as he has absolutely no intention of walking away from the Scuderia.

“I’m very surprised. I mean, I have no idea from where it’s coming from,” Leclerc told the media, including PlanetF1.com. “So, I’ll rather just ignore it.

“But I’ve never said anything of this in the last few races. If anything, I keep saying how much I love the team and how much I want to bring back Ferrari to the top. I was just surprised.

“We surely have a vision that we share, us three – Fred, Lewis and myself – in order to try and get back to winning. And we’ve been working to put that all together.

“And so, yeah, this is for sure our plan. And I think we should stick to it.”

