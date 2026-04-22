Sky F1 pundit Martin Brundle says Heikki Kovalainen has “my utmost respect” after the former Renault and McLaren driver marked two years since his open heart surgery.

Kovalainen made 111 F1 starts between 2007 and 2013, spending two years as Lewis Hamilton’s teammate at McLaren across 2008/09.

Heikki Kovalainen posts images of scar as Martin Brundle sends well wishes

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The Finnish driver’s only victory came at the Hungarian Grand Prix in 2008, the year of Hamilton’s first title triumph.

His final F1 appearance came at the end of the 2013 season when he deputised for Kimi Raikkonen at Lotus, with Kovalainen turning his attention to Super GT and rallying in the years since.

Kovalainen underwent open heart surgery in March 2024 after being diagnosed with an ascending aortic aneurysm, putting him at risk of a life-threatening rupture.

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With doctors forcing him to avoid all strenuous activity, Kovalainen put his career on hold and spent nine days in hospital after the operation, returning to the cockpit around three months later.

In a post to social media to mark the second anniversary of his health scare, Kovalainen said he is “forever grateful to the doctors and nurses who looked after me.”

He wrote: “Hard to believe it’s over two years since my open heart surgery for an aortic aneurysm.

“It was something that was discovered in a medical check-up, without any symptoms.

“I’m forever grateful to the doctors and nurses who looked after me, and to be able to live my life without limitations is truly a blessing.

“A fading scar is reminding me of that event everyday when I’m looking at the mirror.”

Kovalainen’s post was accompanied by then-and-now images of the scar running down the middle of his upper chest (below).

Then: Heikki Kovalainen's scar after open heart surgery in March 2024

Then: Heikki Kovalainen's scar after open heart surgery in March 2024

Now: Kovalainen’s scar has healed significantly over the last two years

In a reply to the post, Brundle wrote: “Well done Heikki. You’re a true professional and have my utmost respect.”

Damon Hill, the 1996 world champion, added: “Great to have you back Heikki!”

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