Martin Brundle and Nico Rosberg had differing opinions over the Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc incident at the start of the Italian Grand Prix.

Shortly before track action began at the debuting Madring, Brundle doubled down on his stance, despite Rosberg’s disagreement, revealing that he had checked with the FIA stewards from Monza. The decision was to take no further action against the Ferrari drivers.

Martin Brundle backs own verdict after FIA stewards’ talks

Leclerc and Hamilton went side-by-side through the chicane at the start of the Italian Grand Prix. The end result was Hamilton kicking up the gravel, as he dropped down to the foot of the top 10.

Hamilton said Leclerc had pushed him off. The stewards decided that no further action was required.

This had prompted a light-hearted stand-off between Sky F1 pair Martin Brundle and Nico Rosberg.

In the opinion of Rosberg, Leclerc was “100 per cent” at fault for the incident. The 2016 world champion stated that Hamilton, his former teammate, on the outside, was ahead and so was entitled to space which Leclerc did not give.

Brundle told Rosberg: “So reassuringly, I called it exactly the opposite way.”

Rosberg jokingly replied: “No way! Martin, I thought you knew what you were talking about usually!”

Rosberg did accept that Hamilton had been too aggressive in his attack on Leclerc into the chicane.

Brundle, at the Madring, was asked if he had changed his stance, after Rosberg had disagreed.

“No. Completely stick with what I said,” Brundle clearly replied.

The nine-time F1 podium finisher had input from the FIA stewards at Monza.

“And I checked with the stewards, and they didn’t take any action on it, because all of the regulations are seen through a different lens on the first lap of a Grand Prix,” Brundle continued.

“The stewards took no further action.

“I think Lewis sort of compromised Charles’ first corner. They went round side-by-side, and then Charles had plenty of steering on, understeer. Could have given him more room. Of course, he could have given him more room.

“It’s sort of six of one, half a dozen of another. But, take away all of that, whatever the regulations say, if you’re on the outside of Tun 2, you’re almost certainly going to be up the kerb and/or a bit in the gravel.”

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Leclerc and Hamilton initially had clashing opinions too on their incident. Hamilton insisted that there was “no we” in it, after the Monegasque indicated that it takes two to tango.

Leclerc took responsibility for the clash in an updated verdict ahead of the Spanish GP. The Ferrari drivers confirmed that they remain on good terms.

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