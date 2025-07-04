Amidst a fresh barrage of rumours that Max Verstappen could be heading to Mercedes next season, Martin Brundle has questioned whether Toto Wolff would “want to risk” Kimi Antonelli alongside the Dutchman.

After all, says the former F1 driver, Verstappen has “broken his team-mates”.

Could Max Verstappen partner Kimi Antonelli at Mercedes?

Speculation that Verstappen could walk away from Red Bull at the end of this season to join Mercedes hit fever pitch on Wednesday as a report in Italy claimed that Mercedes are in ‘concrete negotiations’ with the four-time World Champion.

Although Verstappen has a contract with Red Bull through to the end of 2028, it includes a performance clause that would reportedly allow him to leave the team if he is lower than fourth in the Drivers’ Championship after next month’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

The four-time World Champion currently sits third in the standings, where he’s nine points ahead of George Russell and 36 points up on fifth-placed Charles Leclerc.

Should Verstappen find himself in a position where he is free to leave Red Bull and move to Mercedes, the speculation is that it’s Russell who he will replace.

Both Russell and Antonelli are out of contract at the end of this season, however, the Italian is Wolff’s protégé with Mercedes backing the youngster through the junior ranks. The 18-year-old has made a good start to his F1 career, scoring 63 points and bagging a podium at the Canadian Grand Prix.

More on the Max Verstappen to Mercedes rumour

👉 Max Verstappen exit? What Red Bull and Mercedes have said

👉 Explained: The logic behind Max Verstappen to Mercedes

Brundle has questioned whether Wolff would want to put Antonelli in a car alongside Verstappen.

“I think Mercedes and Toto, in particular, are so invested in Kimi Antonelli as the future star, and I know that George has been making contact with other teams,” the former F1 driver told Sky F1.

“Would they want to risk putting Antonelli, their future star, up against Max Verstappen? Max has broken a lot of team-mates because of speed.

“Would they want to lose George Russell? One of their own, who they manage.

“And Max comes with a little bit of baggage – it’s not the easiest group to handle. And he’s broken his team-mates.

“We’ll have to wait and see exactly how that plays out. But I can see why… if you’re running a Formula 1 team and Verstappen is in the marketplace, you’ve got to consider hiring him.”

There are, however, two big reasons for Mercedes to sign Verstappen, the reigning four-time World Champion.

“From Mercedes’ point of view,” said Brundle, “it would not only give them the fastest driver on the grid right now, it also takes him away from Red Bull.

“And if you took Verstappen out of Red Bull’s results in recent seasons, that would look pretty dire.”

For now, it’s all speculation with Brundle pointing out the only fact in what he dubbed an “unusual” situation.

And that’s Russell doesn’t have a contract for next season despite putting in his best start ever to a Formula 1 season with four podiums, including the victory at the Canadian GP.

“What do we know that’s factual?” he said. “George Russell has not been announced for next year, and that’s highly unusual because he’s doing a brilliant job for Mercedes.

“He’s a long-standing Mercedes driver and he’s picked up the mantle beautifully after Lewis Hamilton’s exit. So, for him to be hanging there still without clarity as we head into the halfway point of the season is unusual.

“And nobody is absolutely, categorically denying that Max Verstappen is talking to Mercedes – that’s Mercedes or team Verstappen, so something’s up.”

Read next: Russell offers fresh insight into F1 future as Verstappen rumours swirl