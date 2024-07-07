Ex-racer turned pundit Martin Brundle believes Lando Norris “let Max Verstappen off the ropes” in Austria, giving the World Championship leader a psychological victory.

Verstappen and Norris collided at Turn 3 while battling for the lead of the Austrian Grand Prix on Lap 64 of 71, both suffering punctures in the incident which resulted in Norris’ retirement while Verstappen, who was hit with a 10-second penalty for causing the collision, was ultimately classified P5.

Martin Brundle declares Max Verstappen psychological victory

Analysing the incident for Sky F1 ahead of Norris’ home race, the British Grand Prix, Brundle explained that Verstappen came out the psychological winner in his opinion.

Brundle also questioned the idea that the duo’s friendship was quickly back healthy and at the forefront in the aftermath of their collision.

“I think they were both really unlucky to get race-ending for Lando and race-disturbing for Max punctures there,” said Brundle.

“The same race, in the first corner, Charles Leclerc and Oscar Piastri had a big contact and Piastri didn’t get a puncture and it ripped Leclerc’s front wing off, so it’s luck of the draw in that respect.

“It is black and white that if you return to the racing line having defended, you must leave at least a cars width, there’s no argument on that. It’s not always applied though.

“So it is a penalty under our own rules. So that’s just a fact.

“Max obviously wanted to stop Lando cutting back underneath and getting the run and getting the DRS down to Turn 4. I’m surprised Lando’s kind of let Max off the ropes like that, if I’m honest.

“He should have just sort of kept in there a little bit because Max is a street fighter extraordinaire. And I think psychologically, that’s another one up to Max in that particular matter.

“I’m coming from the era of [Nigel] Mansell versus [Nelson] Piquet, [Alain] Prost versus [Ayrton] Senna and even more recently, obviously Lewis [Hamilton] versus Max and I don’t know how you could be best mates on a Monday morning, but clearly they think they can.”

Verstappen’s Drivers’ Championship lead over Norris stands at 81 points going into the British GP.

