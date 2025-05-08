While Ferrari “closed rank” after the Miami Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton has been warned by Martin Brundle that his “comments can’t be unsaid”.

That comes following a frustrating Miami GP for Ferrari and its drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, with the use of team orders triggering a string of fiery comments from Hamilton delivered to race engineer Ricciardo Adami.

The Ferrari duo were running in the lower reaches of the points with Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli ahead, and with Hamilton on the alternate strategy – going from hard to medium Pirelli tyres as opposed to Leclerc’s medium-hard strategy – Hamilton was requesting to move ahead of Leclerc and go on the attack.

Initially told to hold station, Ferrari had a change of heart, ordering the swap, but later requested Hamilton yield to Leclerc having failed to chase down Antonelli. The team orders failed to improve a P7/P8 result for Leclerc and Hamilton respectively, and left Ferrari with a pair of unhappy drivers.

Hamilton had already made his displeasure quite clear during the race, suggesting the Ferrari crew “take a tea break” among the outbursts, and despite any amount of smoothing over after the race, Brundle stressed Hamilton cannot erase the comments he made from existence.

Writing in his Sky Sports column, Brundle stated: “Charles Leclerc and Hamilton finished seventh and eighth after some swapping around of positions and plenty of radio transmission angst.

“Leclerc was 57 seconds behind the leader in a 57-lap race, and so it’s easy to calculate just how far off the pace they were on a difficult weekend.

“Hamilton would start on hard compound tyres and finish on mediums, and Leclerc would do the opposite. When they met in the middle, Hamilton expected the team to let him through quickly as he rapidly caught his team-mate, but they prevaricated for three laps.

“It’s probably unfair that some radio calls are broadcast to the world but it’s very much part of the F1 show and intrigue.

“Lewis’s ‘take a tea break’ and effectively ‘do you want me to let the Williams past as well’ comments can’t be unsaid, although the team and drivers closed rank after the race to help smooth it over.

“Leclerc was allowed back past Hamilton, whose medium compound tyres were now fading, but he couldn’t catch Antonelli in the closing stages.”

Lewis Hamilton vs Charles Leclerc head-to-head

Hamilton and Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur were pictured in conversation after the race, with Hamilton revealing that Vasseur had come to him.

And the seven-time World Champion revealed the message he shared to his boss.

“Fred came to my room,” Hamilton informed the media, including PlanetF1.com. “I just put my hand on his shoulder and was like, ‘dude, calm down, don’t be so sensitive’.

“I could have said way worse things on the radio. You hear some of the things others have said in the past, some of it was sarcasm.”

But, while Hamilton had looked to de-escalate the situation, he also made it clear that he was not about to “apologise for being a fighter”.

Asked if his radio comments could be filed under heat-of-the-moment frustrations, Hamilton told the media, including PlanetF1.com: “But it wasn’t even anger. It wasn’t even… It wasn’t like effing and blinding or anything like that.

“It was like come on, make the decision. You’re sitting on the chair, you’ve got the stuff in front of you, make the decision quick.

“That’s how I was, I was me, we’re in a panic, we’re trying to keep the car on the track. We’re computing things fast.

“I mean, it was all PG at least, right? [laughs]. For sure, I don’t know what you’re going to write, or whether I was disrespectful or whatever, I honestly don’t feel I was.

“I was like, ‘come on guys, I want to win’. I’ve still got my fire in my belly. I could feel a bit of it really coming up there. I’m not going to apologise for being a fighter. I’m not going to apologise for still wanting it. I know everyone in the team does too.

“And I truly believe that when we fix some of the problems that we have with the car, we’ll be back in the fight with the Mercedes, with the Red Bulls. It just can’t come quick enough.

“We’ll try something different in the next race. We’ll keep working on the processes. I look forward to a time when maybe I can fight for a podium, that would be nice.”

Ferrari sit P4 in the Constructors’ Championship standings, the gap to leaders McLaren – who Ferrari pushed to a title decider in Abu Dhabi last season – already 152 points up the road.

