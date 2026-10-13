Martin Brundle has led tributes from the F1 paddock to former reporter Louise Goodman, who retired following the final round of the 2026 British Touring Car Championship on Sunday.

Goodman was a trailblazer for women in the motorsport industry.

Martin Brundle ‘proud’ of Goodman’s career

Goodman was a fixture of British F1 coverage when the rights moved from the BBC to ITV ahead of the 1997 season.

Having retired from F1 at the end of 1996, Brundle joined Goodman as part of the new-look broadcast team. While the former McLaren and Jordan driver has continued in the commentary box ever since, Goodman, who had entered F1 as the press officer for Leyton House in 1988 before joining Jordan in 1992 for four years, remained with ITV and switched her focus to BTCC.

Joining the championship in 2009, Goodman has roved the paddock for close to 20 years, with he time coming to a close as Ash Sutton celebrated his record-breaking fifth Drivers’ title.

Across the weekend, tributes were paid to the broadcaster, with Brundle keen to be among those to show their respects.

“From Singapore to Brands Hatch, congratulations, Lou, on all you’ve achieved in the BTCC,” he said.

“It was a great pleasure working with you at Jordan in ’96, and then we went together to F1 ITV.

“You’ve done so much for motorsport, young people in motorsport, and particularly females.

“I’m really proud of you, and I hope we see you some more in Formula 1.”

Although finding work in the F1 paddock in the years since leaving, most recently at this year’s Australian Grand Prix, Goodman’s full-time exit came the year before Jenson Button claimed his sole crown in 2009.

“Louise, so I hear you’re retiring,” said Button. “First of all, congratulations on the amazing career that you’ve had. You were there when I started in F1 back in 2000.

“We’ve had some amazing times. I remember celebrating your 40th birthday in a German airport, drinking lots of beer.

“Good memories. I hope you enjoy your retirement, and don’t be a stranger.”

F1 broadcasting legend Steve Rider pays tribute to Goodman

Goodman is the second high-profile media personality to retire from the BTCC paddock this year, and follows former F1 presenter Steve Rider out of the door.

Having left the BBC in 2005, Rider joined Goodman on the ITV F1 team from 2006, and the pair consistently shared the screen until the middle of this year, when Rider entered into retirement.

“They talk about the end of an era; Lou, you were such a part of the Touring Car family and all its forms, and I’m not sure how they’re going to absorb the blow,” he said.

“But you were much more than that. Over the course of the last 40 years, you did more to advance the opportunities and potential for women in motorsport journalism and motorsport broadcasting. You led by example.

“An absolutely fantastic career. I’m sure it’s not over. I’ll be happy to link up with you again at whatever comes next.”

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: Alonso data exposes the true scale of Aston Martin’s Honda problem