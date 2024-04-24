Martin Brundle highlights ‘lucky dip’ issue with potential F1 points system change

Martin Brundle has spoken out against a rumoured plan to expand F1’s points system from next season, that would see the points-paying positions go from 10 to 12.

The top 10 currently earn points in the World Championship in what is already the most generous points system in the sport’s history, but a report emerged earlier this week suggesting the teams may be set to discuss a further expansion.

Martin Brundle: ‘F1 points must be hard won and treasured’

The current system for Formula 1’s points has been in place since 2010, expanding the points-paying positions to the top 10 from the top eight, with only the top six finishers having earned points beforehand.

More recent developments include a bonus point for the fastest lap of the race for a top-10 finisher, and points being made available for the top eight finishers in Sprint races.

But with a report claiming that, following lobbying from smaller teams, discussions may take place over expanding the points finishers down to 12th place as of next season, Brundle does not believe that is the right step forward.

Writing on X, Brundle said: “Formula One world championship points must be hard won and treasured. Valued. Not some kind of lucky dip where everyone wins a prize.”

What rumoured changes are being proposed to F1’s points system?

A report from Motorsport.com claims that the points awarded to the top seven finishers would be unchanged from the 2025 season, but P8-P12 would change to receive points moving forward.

A simple majority of teams would be required to agree to the proposals, with the measure reportedly having been brought forward to make midfield racing more competitive and consequential for those involved, with the current top five teams holding the vast majority of the points awarded so far this season in an era of high reliability.

A gradual point-by-point drop between eighth and 12th place is being proposed and, if approved, could be introduced as soon as next season by the teams.

Current F1 points system:

1st: 25

2nd: 18

3rd: 15

4th: 12

5th: 10

6th: 8

7th: 6

8th: 4

9th: 2

10th: 1

Reported proposed F1 points system

1st: 25

2nd: 18

3rd: 15

4th: 12

5th: 10

6th: 8

7th: 6

8th: 5

9th: 4

10th: 3

11th: 2

12th: 1

