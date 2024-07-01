Martin Brundle has said the crash between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris was a case of “very much Max 1.0” being on show on Sunday.

Verstappen was handed a 10-second penalty by the FIA for being found predominantly at fault for causing the collision between himself and Norris as they fought for the lead in the closing stages at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Norris was forced to retire after making his way back to the pits, while Verstappen was able to get back out on track and finish fifth, while George Russell crossed the line first to capitalise on the leading two colliding.

This enabled the Red Bull driver to increase his Drivers’ Championship lead in the process, but Norris said after the race that he would be expecting an apology from his friend and rival for his role in their contact.

Verstappen, meanwhile, offered up a defence of his driving tactics, but former F1 driver and current Sky commentator Brundle believes that the display on show from the reigning World Champion was a return to his earlier “default driving tactics” – though he stands by his assessment of his talent being up there with one of the best he has ever seen in the sport.

After their initial contact, however, the former McLaren and Benetton driver noticed another part of Verstappen’s driving that caused him concern.

“Did [Verstappen] know [Norris] was there? He confirmed post-race that he did, he’s on top of it all well enough,” Brundle wrote in his post-race Sky Sports column.

“They touched and it finished Norris’s race and left Verstappen limping home for three quarters of a lap with a puncture.

“What I found alarming is that after the contact and as they were both limping along, Verstappen clearly tried to impede and collect Norris if he could.

“Verstappen would get a 10-second penalty for the turn three contact, but such was his pace thereafter on fresh tyres it mattered not, as he recovered to fifth place, actually increasing his championship lead to the angst of many.

“In commentary, and in these columns, I’ve waxed lyrical about Max’s talent, and I stand by that, he’s one of the very best I’ve ever witnessed in 40 years.

“I’ve also said that he’s calmed down, matured, and plays more the percentage game with three championships in his pocket. But that appears to have been a thin veneer as this race was very much Max 1.0, with his default driving tactics and denials resurfacing.

“I’m making no excuses for him, but I do wonder if the ridiculous spat between his father Jos and team boss Christian Horner has finally surfaced on track for him.

“And to hear the Red Bull team on the radio after the race telling him it was all Norris’s fault was a difficult listen, it damages their credibility all round.”

