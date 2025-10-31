Max Verstappen has “a lot to do” if he wants to win the Drivers’ Championship, with one of the McLaren drivers destined to claim the crown.

That is the verdict issued by Martin Brundle, who – speaking after a Mexican GP where he suggested Verstappen warranted a drive-through penalty – believes that Verstappen will fall short in what has been a remarkable title comeback mission.

Can Max Verstappen win the title? Martin Brundle doubts it

Skip back to the midway point of the season, and it looked as though McLaren were cruising towards both F1 2025 titles. The Constructors’ was retained with six rounds to spare, but Verstappen has muscled his way back into the Drivers’ Championship picture.

Winning three of the last six grands prix – and finishing on the podium at all of those rounds – Verstappen is now just 36 points behind McLaren’s Lando Norris at the top of the standings with four grands prix and two sprints to go.

However, Norris delivered his own statement of intent last time out in Mexico, storming his way to pole position and dominating the Grand Prix. That allowed him to replace teammate Oscar Piastri at the top of the Drivers’ Championship, the gap just one point between the McLaren drivers.

What is certain is that an unexpected three-way fight has developed, promising a gripping conclusion to F1 2025. But, Brundle cannot envisage Verstappen being the one to emerge victorious and win a fifth straight title.

“Right now, after that performance at the weekend, I believe Max has got too much… a lot to do, unless he has a few weekends like Austin,” said Brundle on Sky’s ‘The F1 Show’ podcast.

“Because of the remaining four events, I believe McLaren will be faster in at least two of them. It’s two against one. Max doesn’t have a rear gunner up there, and every so often a Ferrari or a Mercedes is grabbing the bigger points, the top three points as well.

“I believe it’s between the two McLaren drivers, and unless they step on their own tails and hand it to Max, because Max really effectively needs 12 or 15 points a weekend to compensate for the weekends, I believe in Qatar, for example, the McLaren will be strong, probably Abu Dhabi as well.

“I think Lando can take it, unless Oscar can return to the form that he had earlier in this season, and providing they don’t step on their own tails.”

Verstappen crossed the line third in Mexico to continue his podium streak. Speaking in the post-race FIA press conference, he too hinted at his title hopes fading.

Put to him that he had still gained on the World Championship leader in Mexico as Norris took over top spot, Verstappen replied: “I mean, I lost 10 to Lando, if you look at it like that.

“So, I said before the weekend, everything needs to go perfect to win. And this weekend didn’t go perfect. So that’s your answer.

“I think it’s going to be tough, but let’s see what we can do in other tracks. I hope, of course, we won’t experience a weekend like this again, but it still shows that we’re not quick in every scenario. And that’s what we need to understand, I think, a bit better.”

