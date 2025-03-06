Martin Brundle has warned any F1 2025 title challengers to Max Verstappen that they will face the same “overly-aggressive sometimes” approach deployed by the reigning champion.

That is because Brundle says Verstappen is “hardwired” to race that way and is “so clever” in how he does it, with the criticism faced in 2024 not something which will trigger any change.

Martin Brundle lauds Max Verstappen racing approach

With Red Bull’s dominance of F1’s ground effect era fading during 2024, McLaren’s Lando Norris emerged as a threat to Verstappen’s pursuit of a fourth straight World Championship, leading to some controversial incidents between the pair on track.

Most notably, at last season’s United States GP, Norris was penalised for leaving the track and gaining an advantage as, after attempting to pass Verstappen around the outside, the Red Bull driver ushered them both off. But ahead at the apex, it was deemed Norris’ responsibility to relinquish the position, which he did not.

At the following race weekend though it was Verstappen punished by the stewards, picking up a pair of 10-second penalties after a fresh tussle with Norris, one for leaving the track and gaining an advantage, and the other for forcing Norris off.

That race weekend saw criticism come Verstappen’s way from the likes of ex-Sky F1 pundit Damon Hill and Johnny Herbert, who was dismissed from the pool of F1 stewards ahead of the new season.

However, Brundle, as he looked ahead to the F1 2025 campaign, said this is how Verstappen is “hardwired” to race and an approach which has shot him to elite F1 status.

So, if any F1 2025 rivals were hoping for an easier time in wheel-to-wheel combat with Verstappen, Brundle warns they will not get it.

Asked by Sky F1 correspondent Craig Slater if he believes Verstappen will race any differently this season after last year’s criticism, Brundle replied: “No, he’ll race exactly the same.

“That’s how he’s hardwired. That’s why he’s a four-time World Champion. We saw it against Lewis [Hamilton]. We’ve seen it more recently against Lando.

“The more tense the championship gets, the more aggressive Max drives. And he’s so clever, he’s skillful enough to place the car, he knows the regulations inside out.

“And he’s overly-aggressive sometimes, but makes it work for him.”

Verstappen has a new team-mate at Red Bull for F1 2025, as Liam Lawson steps up from Racing Bulls to replace Sergio Perez.

With only 11 grands prix of experience under his belt, Lawson becomes the next driver to take on the Verstappen challenge, the reigning four-time World Champion having become something of a Red Bull team-mate killer over the years.

However, Brundle believes Lawson will tick off a key box when it comes to racing alongside Verstappen at Red Bull.

“Liam Lawson, I think, has got a strong enough head to be able to cope with Max Verstappen,” Brundle predicted.

“As long as he can see Verstappen’s gearbox on the grid and rear wing in the distance at the end of the race, he’ll have done a brilliant job.”

The new season is almost upon us, with the Australian Grand Prix on March 16 getting what promises to be a thrilling F1 2025 underway.

