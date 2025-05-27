Martin Brundle argues it was “clear” that some teams would go to one of two timing extremes with their Monaco GP pit-stops, and that one driver would take on the role of “sacrificial lamb”.

That verdict comes after the mandatory two-stop rule which debuted at the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix sparked a great deal of debate, with Racing Bulls and Williams using the tactic of backing up the pack and creating a pit-stop window to ensure that all four combined cars scored points.

Martin Brundle: Monaco GP tactics not ‘what F1 stands for’

Following a first-lap incident last year in Monaco which saw most drivers change tyres under the red flag and feature in a procession to the chequered flag from there, the FIA looked to spice things up for the 2025 staging by ruling that each driver must make at least two pit-stops during the race.

However, the initiative arguably failed to deliver, with a sub plot to emerge being that of tactical gap building in the midfield, where Racing Bulls and Williams both operated a driver as rear-gunner to hold up the cars behind, allowing for the team-mate to create a gap ahead of their stops.

Williams’ Carlos Sainz made it clear that “manipulating” a race result like that is something which he wants outlawed in the regulations, but it was a necessary evil, with Sainz in P10 and team-mate Alex Albon in P9 scoring points.

Racing Bulls meanwhile used the system to secure P6 for Isack Hadjar and P8 for Liam Lawson.

Brundle was on Sky F1 commentary duties in Monaco, and while he totally supports the will to innovate in hope of making the Grand Prix more entertaining, he saw a “clear” oversight in the fact that no specific timings for pit-stops were demanded within the new rule, and argued it was also “clear” that the tactics deployed by Racing Bulls and Williams would come into play.

Tactics which Brundle argues go against the principles of Formula 1 racing.

In his Sky Sports column, Brundle wrote: “It was decided to try to do something to spice up the racing and with considerable consultation among teams, the FIA, and F1, the solution selected was to have a regulation specific to Monaco which mandated two pits stops and therefore the use of three different sets of dry tyres. And two pit stops even if it rained.

“I won’t criticise anybody for trying in good faith to improve the show. However, I was a little surprised that it wasn’t mandated for one of those stops to be taken by, say, half distance, or maybe earlier.

“It was clear from the outset that some teams at the back of the field may as well cycle through their stops relatively early with nothing much to lose, and those at the front of the field would take their second stop late to make the window of opportunity wider regarding safety cars and red flags.

“It was also immediately clear that teams could use one car as a sacrificial lamb driving slowly to help their other car have the necessary 21-second gap to take a pit stop.

“And that’s pretty much what happened, although the extent to which particularly Racing Bulls and Williams were prepared to slow one of their cars down was quite alarming. But you can’t blame them – they both got both cars into the world championship points after a very solid qualifying performance.

“We saw selected cars four seconds off the pace with a frustrated queue behind them. Not pretty, or impressive, but effective for some. But hardly what F1 stands for.”

Therefore, Brundle concluded that: “The two-stop experiment didn’t work.

“We simply have to manage expectations for race day, do our best to slightly ease overtaking if possible, recognise that Monaco qualifying is one of the most special hours of the F1 or any sporting season, or not race there, which is not an option.”

The lack of overtaking opportunities and tactical shenanigans led to a host of (mostly tongue-in-cheek) suggestions from the drivers to spice-up the action, from George Russell’s sprinkler quip, to Sainz’s joker lap, and Max Verstappen’s “Mario Kart” sarcasm.

Nonetheless, PlanetF1.com understands that there is a feeling within Formula 1 that the rule change did its job of creating something different, with an appetite for it continuing.

Be that as it may, Brundle urged that whatever tweaks may be made or alternate ideas thought up, “be in no doubt though, whatever you change in Formula 1 will have unintended consequences, it’s the nature of the beast.”

