Martin Brundle says the numbers online about how much money he has in his bank account should not be trusted.

This claim was made as the iconic F1 pundit was asked to answer the most frequently searched questions about him online, and he knew straight away which the top one would be.

Martin Brundle net worth ‘not a fraction of the number in there’

Nine times a visitor to the podium in his Formula 1 career, Brundle retired from racing in the series after the 1996 season and from there, transitioned into F1 punditry work.

He has since gone on to become one of the most recognisable and respected voices in Formula 1.

Brundle has been a key part of Sky F1’s coverage since they picked up live broadcasting rights for the sport in the United Kingdom and Ireland in 2012, and a quick search online will suggest that this contract has contributed handsomely to his bank account.

Brundle’s estimated net worth comes in at a staggering $100million, and it was a topic which came up when Brundle sat down for a Sky F1 video.

“I’m going to ask Martin Brundle a series of questions, the most frequently asked questions about himself,” said Brundle’s Sky F1 colleague Natalie Pinkham.

“I know the first one,” Brundle quickly interrupted.

“What is Martin Brundle’s net worth?”

Well, now he had put that one out there, he was always going to be placed on the spot to reveal how much money he does have in his bank account.

“And the number is incredibly, stupidly high,” he said with a smile.

“Utter nonsense.”

He added: “So we’ve got to assume everybody’s is.”

More on Martin Brundle

👉 Martin Brundle grid walk: Classic moments and marvellous mishaps including Ozzy Osbourne, Megan Thee Stallion and Brad Pitt

👉 F1 Grid Walk of Shame: Machine Gun Kelly latest addition to celebrity sh*tlist

Asked if that means he isn’t giving a number then, Brundle replied: Erm… No. Because I don’t know it.

“But, it’s nowhere near, it’s not a fraction of the number that’s in there.”

In his near three-decade long F1 punditry career, Brundle has become synonymous with his grid walk segment, which sees him sent out onto the pre-race F1 grid, unscripted with a live microphone to grab an impromptu chat with any celebrities and drivers he comes across.

And at the Chinese Grand Prix last time out, he came across arguably his most whacky grid walk interviewee yet, Mr. Unicorn.

Read more – Martin Brundle and Mr Unicorn: The most bizarre gridwalk interview yet?