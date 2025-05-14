Damon Hill, the 1996 F1 World Champion, has led tributes to Martin Brundle after the Sky F1 commentator received his OBE on Tuesday.

Brundle, a familiar face on UK television for the likes of ITV, the BBC and Sky F1 over the last three decades, was awarded an OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) award for services to motor racing and sports broadcasting last December.

Sky F1 commentator Martin Brundle received OBE from Prince William

It is the fourth most prestigious award available to a man under the British Honours’ system behind a Companion of Honour, which is limited to just 65 people, a knighthood and a CBE (Commander of the Order of the British Empire).

Brundle received his OBE from Prince William, the eldest son of reigning monarch King Charles III, in a ceremony at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

Martin Brundle: The face of F1 broadcasting

Hill, who worked with Brundle at Sky F1 between 2012 and 2024, was among the first to congratulate the former Tyrrell, Benetton and Jordan driver on the award.

Writing on Instagram, Hill commented: “OBE for MB. Proud day.”

Hill’s thoughts were echoed by Karun Chandhok, the Sky F1 analyst, who quipped: “Hope you’ve got Prince William lined up for the gridwalk at Silverstone!”

Stefano Domenicali, the president and chief executive of Formula 1, also issued a statement to recognise Brundle’s honour.

He said: “Huge congratulations to Martin Brundle on receiving his OBE for services to motor racing and sports broadcasting.

“He has been a tireless supporter of motorsport and constant presence and brilliant voice to all our fans over many years.”

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday evening, Brundle wrote: “I received this very special award in a spectacularly beautiful setting from HRH Prince of Wales today on behalf of my family and friends, everyone who created and operated any racing car I drove, and everybody who has been part of creating and transmitting any Formula One broadcast I’ve been fortunate to be part of.

“Sincere thanks to all of you who have shared the journey with me so far.”

He later told Sky F1: “I was ecstatic.

“I remember meeting him [Prince William] the first him for the first time in 1992 at the grand prix when he came along with his mother [Princess Diana] and his brother [Prince Harry].

“We met them just after the drivers’ briefing on race day and we’re west Norfolk people and so he spends quite a bit of time up in west Norfolk, so plenty to talk about.

“It made me feel very lucky and very privileged. Always something like this, you receive on behalf of an awful lot of other people, because either they were designing and creating and fixing my racing cars or working with us in the broadcasting industry.

“You can’t do anything on your own at the level of Formula 1 and I’ve been very lucky to have two career in Formula 1 as a driver, obviously, and as a broadcaster, which this award is being presented for.

“So when the letter came through just before Christmas, I was ecstatic.”

