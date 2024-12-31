Martin Brundle expressed his gratitude to all who have helped and influenced him along the way to his OBE.

As part of the UK’s New Year’s Honours List, an OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) award was bestowed upon Brundle for his services to motor racing and sports broadcasting, the Brit having become an iconic voice of the sport in his near three-decade career since transitioning from F1 racer to F1 media personality.

Martin Brundle issues social media response to OBE

And after the award of his OBE – the fourth-highest ranking male title as part of the British Honours’ innitiative – Brundle headed for social media to express his gratitude.

“Thank you for so many lovely messages, they mean as much to me as the OBE, which is a great deal to say the least.

“My eternal and sincere thanks to family, friends, motorsport and broadcasting teammates, and motorsport folk and fans, for the help and support since I first grass-tracked a Ford Anglia 53 years ago.

“It’s been a blast, I’m a very lucky man.”

Brundle was not short of congratulatory messages after news of his OBE award broke, which included him being declared F1 broadcasting’s answer to F1 design legend Adrian Newey.

“Huge congratulations to Martin Brundle,” Sky F1 colleague Karun Chandhok began.

“I often describe him as the ‘Adrian Newey of commentary’ – worked through so many eras of the sport and always makes sure he’s absolutely at the forefront of knowledge, delivering 100 per cent every time.

“Been an honour and pleasure to learn from him.”

1996 World Champion Damon Hill – who appeared alongside Brundle on Sky F1 from 2012 until his exit after the 2024 season – added: “Well earned.

“Much deserved honour for the Bard of Kings Lynn. If anyone thinks talking is easy, I’ll challenge them to do what Martin has done for our sport.

“Like the proverbial Swan, he retains perfect posture when all around are flapping ducks. Happy New season Martin Brundle OBE.”

