Martin Brundle believes Lewis Hamilton will be a grand prix winner on multiple occasions with Ferrari in F1 2025.

The former F1 driver turned pundit would deliver that as his “bold prediction” as he and his Sky F1 colleagues looked ahead to the new season to come.

Lewis Hamilton a multi-time winner in F1 2025?

Hamilton finds himself as one of the key talking points for the season ahead, as he looks to get his push for a record eighth World Championship back on course after a shock move from Mercedes to Ferrari.

And Hamilton makes that move with doubters to silence, after suffering defeat to former Mercedes team-mate George Russell in both the 2024 race and qualifying head-to-heads, with qualifying the particular concern, Russell winning out 19-5.

However, Brundle backs Hamilton to put his racecraft to good use in F1 2025 and take to the top step of the podium in Ferrari red.

He said: “My bold prediction for this season is that Lewis Hamilton will win more than one race in a Ferrari.”

Brundle was joined by a host of fellow Sky F1 faces, lead commentator David Croft and pit-lane reporter Ted Kravitz also appearing, alongside 2016 World Champion Nico Rosberg, 1997 World Champion Jacques Villeneuve and more.

Kravitz also went down the race winners’ route for his prediction, stating “eight drivers will win races” in an F1 2025 campaign which holds the potential to be an all-time classic, with McLaren, Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes all entering the year with title ambitions.

And in a season which McLaren’s Lando Norris starts as the title favourite for many, Croft is backing his team-mate Oscar Piastri to make an impact, tipping the Aussie “to win six or more grands prix”.

Norris won out comfortably when it came to the cast of Sky F1 making their World Champion picks with six votes – including that of Rosberg – to win his first title in F1 2025, while defending four-time champion Max Verstappen was a rather distant runner-up with two.

Hamilton’s Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc was the only other driver to get a vote – cast by Williams development driver Jamie Chadwick – leaving Hamilton out in the cold with no Sky F1 contributor expecting him to win that record eighth World title in F1 2025.

The Constructors’ title vote was fought exclusively between McLaren and Ferrari, resulting in a 7-3 victory for McLaren, backing them to pull off back-to-back Constructors’ Championship wins.

