Martin Brundle makes feelings clear after Cadillac F1 2026 entry twist

Sky F1 pundit Martin Brundle says he is “really pleased” to have seen Cadillac F1 granted a place on the Formula 1 grid from the F1 2026 season.

Formula 1 and its governing body the FIA announced on Monday that the General Motors-backed Cadillac F1 team have an “agreement in principle” to arrive on the grid from F1 2026.

Martin Brundle reacts to Cadillac F1 2026 approval

It comes after changes in September to the previous Andretti-led bid, with team owner Michael Andretti stepping down from day-to-day duties and allowing the team’s F1 entry to be fronted by General Motors.

Andretti’s father and 1978 World Champion Mario Andretti will be involved in the Cadillac F1 effort as a non-executive director.

Brundle has been a keen supporter of expanding the F1 field to give more opportunities for talented drivers, with the former Tyrrell and Jordan driver giving his approval to the decision to grant an entry to Cadillac.

He wrote on Twitter: “With my F1 fan and TV commentator hats on I’m really pleased to see another team and two more drivers on the grid, and another manufacturer joining.”

General Motors have previously committed to becoming an engine supplier from F1 2028 season, with Mr Andretti revealing earlier this year that the US giants had commenced work on a power unit.

It is expected that Cadillac F1 will compete with customer engines as they find their feet across 2026/27, with Andretti Sr confirming this week that the team are targeting a deal with Ferrari.

He told NBC: “The process is on right now. We’ll be on the grid in 2026 and Cadillac will be part of it in every way.

“The development of the power unit will be continuing. The team will be complete and operational by 2026 and Cadillac is very much part of it.”

Asked if the rumours indicating that Cadillac will compete with Ferrari power at first are correct, Andretti replied: “That’s what we’re talking about.

“That’s not definite yet, but that’s the objective. And that’s the preference.”

The Andretti entry had previously committed to fielding an American driver if they were approved to join the F1 pit lane, with IndyCar star Colton Herta linked with a move across from the United States.

Andretti Sr confirmed that the team plans to pair an American talent with a more experienced driver.

Put to him that Cadillac F1 could make a move for Herta, Andretti Sr replied: “Right now, I think yes.

“You mention candidates — he’s definitely one that’s considered. I think you have to keep those options open, since it’s going to be a whole next season where we’re not going to be players [in the driver market].

There are more drivers available than teams at the moment. Ten teams seems a lot, but there’s a lot more drivers, lot more talent out there.

“From our standpoint, I think the play at the beginning would be to have one experienced driver — nationality doesn’t matter — and then a young American talent.

“These are the objectives at the moment.”

