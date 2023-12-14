Martin Brundle confesses F1 2024 ‘hope’ despite ‘incredible’ Red Bull achievement

Martin Brundle hailed the excellence shown at Red Bull this season, when the team posted a photo including Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez and all of their combined trophies from 2023.

More than 40 trophies were on show between them (including the broken P1 trophy from Budapest that was eventually replaced by Lando Norris) as the Red Bull duo had their ‘homecoming’ at their Milton Keynes base on Wednesday.

With that dominance, however, Brundle admitted his hope that the same does not occur next season, with a more even spread of trophies a sign of higher competitiveness among the field.

Martin Brundle reacts to ‘incredible’ Red Bull trophy image

The photo [as above] was posted to Red Bull’s social media channels, with all of the silverware from a record-breaking season brought together along with Verstappen and Perez, who finished 1-2 in the Drivers’ Championship.

Such was Verstappen’s overall dominance in the Drivers’ standings, his 575-point haul represented a whopping 92.74% of all the points available to him for the 2023 season.

While an “incredible” achievement, former F1 driver Brundle hopes to see something a little different transpire in the 2024 season.

Brundle wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Formula One is about excellence throughout the field, the professionalism and dedication of all ten teams and twenty drivers is something to behold from everything I witness today.

“And so I find this image incredible, even if I hope we don’t see the same thing again next season.”

Speaking on Sky F1’s end-of-season review recently, the racer-turned-analyst was pleased to see the quality of racing throughout the field in 2023, even if Red Bull held a near-monopoly on race victories – with only Carlos Sainz’s win in Singapore breaking their run.

When asked how he would look back on the 2023 season, Brundle said: “The close racing all the way through the field and some incredible battles.

“Sometimes Crofty [David Croft] and I would be talking about it in commentary, they were going for it and they’d be fighting over 17th, 18th and 19th or something back there down the field.

“Of course, Max and Red Bull dominated, but I’m very pleased I witnessed that firsthand, I really am, but the rest of the racing I thought was pretty solid.”

