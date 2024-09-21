Martin Brundle does not expect to see Daniel Ricciardo contesting the United States Grand Prix, claiming he will be “slightly relieved” whenever the call does come.

While Red Bull opted for no driver changes over the F1 2024 summer break, speculation has returned that this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix could be Ricciardo’s last with second team VCARB, as Red Bull reserve Liam Lawson is being linked with taking over Ricciardo’s seat as of the United States Grand Prix.

Sky F1 pundit Brundle – based on what he has been informed – expects Ricciardo to be out of the VCARB 01 for the United States GP, but not as part of a full Red Bull departure.

“My understanding is that Daniel won’t be in the car in Austin at the next Grand Prix, but remains in the Red Bull pool,” said Brundle.

“They want to see how Liam Lawson goes, for a number of reasons, I would imagine.

“I think if Daniel had had a stronger season, it would have made a big difference, not just in the secondary team at RB, but in the primary team as well at Red Bull Racing. So it’s not gone as well as he would have wanted.

“But I don’t expect him in the car in Austin.”

But for Brundle, there will be a sense of “relief” when the decision comes, reflecting back on Ricciardo’s unsuccessful McLaren spell, with Ricciardo struggling to impress since he was given an F1 lifeline by Red Bull.

“I have the highest respect for him as a Formula 1 racer and as a person,” Brundle continued, “and some of his race victories, any driver in the 74-year history of Formula 1 would like them on their CV. Any driver.

“I’ll be slightly relieved when this pain is over for him, if I’m honest, when the moment finally comes down the road.

“Because, you know, McLaren chose to pay him not to race the car. It’s just been so uncomfortable and undignified in some respects, but we know he’s a world class driver.”

As for Lawson, Brundle says Formula 1 is in a phase where it is “fashionable” again to give rookies their chance, with F1 2025 set to be an important learning curve ahead of the F1 2026 regulatory reset.

Lawson impressed in a five-race stint last season in place of the injured Ricciardo.

“Liam Lawson, I think it’s fascinating. We’ve got [Kimi] Antonelli joining Mercedes next year. Ollie Bearman and Franco Colapinto have come in and done a super job from day one,” said Brundle.

“So all of a sudden… This is a fashion business, and it will be fashionable to put young drivers in again now for a while, and there must be a lot of hugely frustrated Formula 2 drivers who are doing better than some of those drivers in the F2 Championship, who haven’t had their chance.

“But it seems to be now the time to build for the future, and now is the time to do it. You don’t want to be introducing youngsters into the team in 2026 when there’s this change of chassis and power unit coming.”

Ricciardo has scored 12 points to team-mate Yuki Tsunoda’s 22 so far this season. Tsunoda has already been confirmed at VCARB for F1 2025.

