Martin Brundle’s epic response after awkward Shaq ‘interview’ in Las Vegas

Martin Brundle only had one snub on a star-studded grid walk in Las Vegas on Saturday night, but was unperturbed after basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal was clearly uninterested in talking to him.

The Sky Sports F1 analyst spoke to no fewer than 13 different stars on his pre-race grid walk, but ‘Shaq’, who was a guest of Red Bull on the grid, was not in the mood for chatting.

He ignored Brundle’s initial request for an interview, walking away for photos with team staff before circling back around and, when Brundle tried another question, responded with a simple “Lewis Hamilton, baby” as he walked by.

Martin Brundle responds to Shaquille O’Neal’s grid walk ‘interview’

When preparing for his attempt at a chat, Brundle explained that he even made special preparations to try and reach O’Neal’s height, with the 15-time NBA All-Star standing at 7’1” tall.

“Shaquille O’Neal, I’ve actually got an extra long cable put on my microphone tonight in case I got somewhere near him,” Brundle said, “but yeah, let’s try and do that.”

In failing that, he added: “I don’t think he’s up for it. Wasted my long mic cable!”

PlanetF1.com recommends

F1 schedule: When is the next F1 race and where is it being held?

F1 2023: Head-to-head qualifying and race stats between team-mates

But after getting a three-word response second time around, the nine-time Formula 1 podium finisher reacted with a chuckle – with this not being his first rodeo when it comes to grid walk interviewees not being up for chatting.

“Lewis Hamilton, baby. That’ll cover it,” Brundle said followed by a laugh.

“Yeah, it’s okay. I’ve had a great television career so, honestly, it doesn’t really matter, does it, if it’s over this evening?”

Read next: Las Vegas Grand Prix slapped with class action lawsuit over spectator farce