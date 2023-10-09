Martin Brundle weighs in on serious driver health concerns in Qatar

Ex-Formula 1 racer Martin Brundle spoke from experience as he sympathised with the drivers feeling ill from the heat in Qatar.

While much of the focus had been on the Pirelli tyres at the Lusail International Circuit as they struggled to cope with the demands of the track, it became apparent as the Grand Prix went on that several drivers were also in bad shape.

Williams’ Logan Sargeant was even forced to the point of retiring the car as “intense dehydration” set in.

Martin Brundle recalls going “delirious” in red hot cockpit

Sargeant’s team-mate Alex Albon also required treatment in the medical centre post-race, while Alpine’s Esteban Ocon revealed that he had been sick in his helmet. Aston Martin racer Lance Stroll meanwhile was “passing out in the car”.

And from experience, Brundle spoke of how it is the aftermath when the adrenaline wears down which really packs a punch.

“Impressive to watch the F1 drivers cope with those condition in Qatar,” he posted on social media.

“I’ve been that hot in a Le Mans/Dayton24/F1 car, you can get delirious at the wheel, and when the adrenaline subsides and the heat soaks you just can’t get away from your own body it hurts so much.”

Christian Horner: ‘This is what drivers train for’

Someone who was perhaps a little less sympathetic on the situation was Red Bull team boss Christian Horner.

He said that both his drivers, race winner Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez were in “pretty sensible shape” after the race, as he countered the suggestion that it went a little over the limit racing in those conditions in Qatar.

Asked if things went too far or if it was the drivers earning their paycheck, Horner said: “Look, I think that’s what they train for.

“And good to see that both our drivers were in reasonable shape at the end of it. Yes, they were physically dehydrated, but they were both in pretty sensible shape.

“But yeah, Max said I think it’s in the top five of toughest races for him.

“That’s physically a really tough one for them today, I think there’s a few drivers dehydrated, on the pit wall it was a tough job as well.”

Drivers now have a free weekend to recover before returning for action at the Circuit of The Americas, host of the United States Grand Prix.

