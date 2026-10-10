SINGAPORE – Martin Brundle says Formula 1’s timing issue during the opening segment of Sprint qualifying in Singapore was “as embarrassing” for the sport as Bahrain’s power unit problems in the wet.

Formula 1 has suffered back-to-back issues that have forced Race Control to delay a session, first in Bahrain and now in Singapore.

Martin Brundle criticises F1 after Singapore Sprint qualifying issues

The start of the Bahrain Grand Prix was delayed when a “software bug” resulted in several cars losing power during a slow formation lap in the wet.

Several cars couldn’t accelerate and slowed to a crawl, forcing the start procedure to be suspended. The drivers returned to the pit lane where the FIA issued a software update for the teams to load.

Five days later, there were yet more problems at the Marina Bay circuit.

Friday’s opening Sprint qualifying segment ended in confusion as the drivers’ lap times were not registering on the system.

This led to a delayed start to SQ2 as the issue was resolved.

More concerningly, multiple sources confirmed to PlanetF1.com that several cars could not use Overtake Mode after SQ1 waws restarted following a red flag caused by Sergio Perez, while others had access to the additional power.

Overtake Mode provides drivers with an additional 0.5 mJ of energy, giving them a significant pace advantage.

Brundle called it “embarrassing” for the sport.

“This is a completely different problem to what we had last weekend in Sepang, but equally as embarrassing at Formula 1 level,” the former F1 driver said during commentary for Sky Sports F1.

More on the Singapore SQ1 problems

FIA issues statement after ‘human error’ sparks Singapore GP qualifying issue

Sainz slates FIA lack of ‘sporting equity’ after Singapore qualifying error

The FIA blamed “human error” for the Overtake Mode problem.

But while it conceded that only “certain cars” were impacted, the results of SQ1 stood.

“During the first period of Sprint Qualifying there was a human error in Race Control unrelated to the timing issue also encountered in SQ1,” read the statement.

“This issue in question meant Overtake Mode was not available after the red flag period during SQ1.

“When it became apparent that Overtake Mode was not active after the restart, it was then activated for a period of 27 seconds before being deactivated again.

“The FIA acknowledges that this unfortunate human error had an impact on the performance of certain cars based on the timing of their run and their position around the lap.

“The second and third periods of Sprint Qualifying were not affected.”

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