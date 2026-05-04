Martin Brundle joked there are “some very funny people” in the world after Jimmy Fallon bit his Sky F1 microphone sock during a chaotic Miami Grand Prix grid walk.

Late-night host Fallon was among the celebrities walking the grid ahead of Sunday’s race when he was approached by Brundle on his traditional grid walk.

Martin Brundle reacts to Jimmy Fallon Miami GP mic sock incident

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The former F1 driver took the moment to have a chat with the comedian.

It went a little sideways.

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“Oh my God! Martin Brundle! I love you!” an excitable Fallon enthused as he shook Brundle’s hand.

“What do you need? Can I get anything for you? Are you having fun?”

Brundle joked back: “I need some lines, I need everything.”

Little did he know he’d also need a clean mic sock as Fallon reached over, grabbed the mic and bit the sock as he pulled it off with his teeth.

Putting it back on Brundle’s mic, the Briton told Fallon: “You can keep that.”

As the over-excitable interview continued, Brundle jokingly warned Fallon: “Do not take my mic sock again.”

No, that wasn’t a fever dream. Jimmy Fallon just tried to eat Martin Brundle’s mic cover. 🤣 #F1 #MiamiGPpic.twitter.com/PEfORpdnY7 — Lucky Rebel (@LuckyRebel__) May 3, 2026

Brundle has since taken to social media to share his thoughts on the bizarre moment.

“In 30 years of broadcasting I’ve never wondered what a branded microphone sock tastes like,” he wrote on X. “There’s some very funny people around.”

Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli went on to win Sunday’s race in Miami, extending his lead in the F1 2026 standings to 20 points after four races.

Antonelli’s latest triumph saw him become the first driver in F1 history to convert his first three pole positions into victories, with Miami adding to his recent wins in China and Japan.

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