Martin Brundle, the Sky F1 pundit and former racing driver, has made a plea for world peace on social media.

Brundle is one of the most familiar F1 faces in the United Kingdom after a broadcasting career spanning almost three decades with ITV, the BBC and Sky F1.

Sky F1 commentator Martin Brundle pleas for world peace

The commentator was recognised for his contribution at the end of last year when he was awarded an OBE (Order of the British Empire) – the fourth-most prestigious honour in the UK Honours’ system – for services to motor racing and sports broadcasting.

Brundle received his award from Prince William in a ceremony at Windsor Castle last month, weeks before his 66th birthday.

In a surprise move, Brundle has taken to social media to call for world peace after being moved while watching a news broadcast.

Taking to social media, he wrote: “Just watching the news.

“I’ve circulated the world non-stop for over 40 years and met people I like, admire, trust, respect, adore, and love.

“Others I dislike, mistrust, and don’t respect.

“Gender, nationality, ethnicity, religion, or sexuality, or for that matter education and profession, are never the defining factor either way.

“We are endlessly privileged and responsible to live on the only known inhabited planet of billions in the endless galaxies, why do we threaten, hurt, maim, and kill each other?

“Live and let live I would say, realising it’s totally wishful thinking.”

Away from his work on television, Brundle acts as chairman of the Grand Prix Trust, the scheme founded by three-time World Champion Sir Jackie Stewart in 1987 and supports people who either currently or have previously worked in F1 who have fallen on hard times.

The Grand Prix Trust recently welcomed former F1 strategist and Sky F1 pundit Bernie Collins, as well as Aston Martin stalwart Andy Stevenson, to its list of trustees including Ross Brawn, Sir Patrick Head and current Sauber F1 team boss Jonathan Wheatley.

In a statement, Brundle welcomed the appointments of Collins and Stevenson to the Grand Prix Trust.

He said: “We are delighted to welcome Bernie Collins and Andy Stevenson as additional Trustees for the Grand Prix Trust.

“They are two highly regarded F1 industry professionals with considerable experience, and who also have a passion and respect for our 75-year-old sport.

“As we increase the reach and achievements of the Trust, they will play an important role.”

