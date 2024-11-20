Wednesday’s F1 news includes doubt over Martin Brundle’s Sky F1 future and a former Red Bull star making a surprise return in a McLaren test.

Let’s rush through the day’s main F1 headlines at breakneck speed…

F1 news: Martin Brundle Sky F1 future, former Red Bull man tests McLaren and more

Johnny Herbert fears for Martin Brundle future after Damon Hill’s Sky F1 exit

Former Sky F1 pundit turned FIA steward Johnny Herbert fears Martin Brundle could follow Damon Hill out the exit door.

Hill announced last week that he will leave Sky F1 at the end of the season, having first joined the broadcaster in 2012.

Herbert has revealed Hill was “very unhappy” over the criticism he has received for his views on Max Verstappen.

And he fears Brundle, as well as lead commentator David Croft, could be the next big-name departure.

Nyck de Vries tests for McLaren in first F1 appearance since Red Bull axe

Former AlphaTauri driver Nyck de Vries has been spotted testing a McLaren in what appears to be his first run in an F1 car since his 2023 axe.

De Vries was signed by the Red Bull junior team to replace Pierre Gasly for 2023, but was dropped after just 10 races to make way for Daniel Ricciardo.

The Dutchman has been carrying out tyre testing behind a wheel of a McLaren at Paul Ricard.

Will Sergio Perez see out the F1 2024 season at Red Bull?

Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko has refused to rule out Sergio Perez being replaced before the end of the F1 2024 season.

This weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix marks the start of the final triple header of F1 2024, with the season-ending rounds in Qatar and Abu Dhabi still to come.

Perez is increasingly likely to be dropped by Red Bull for F1 2025, but Marko has hinted that he is not yet guaranteed to see out the current campaign.

Lewis Hamilton company to become Ferrari sponsor in F1 2025?

Lewis Hamilton could sponsor the Ferrari team via his non-alcoholic tequila brand following his move from Mercedes for the F1 2025 season.

A report in Italy has claimed that Almave, the company co-founded by Hamilton last year, could become an official partner of Ferrari as part of the deal.

Hamilton is expected to start work with Ferrari in late January, with his first run out expected to come in either the 2022 or 2023 car at Fiorano.

Lando Norris urged to show Max Verstappen ‘where the limits are’

McLaren chief executive Zak Brown has told Lando Norris to show Max Verstappen “where the limits are” to avoid being dominated by the Red Bull driver in wheel-to-wheel combat.

Norris has been accused of being a soft touch in battle with Verstappen in F1 2024, with Helmut Marko suggesting the McLaren driver has certain “mental weaknesses.”

Brown believes Norris should take inspiration from the way Lewis Hamilton decided “enough is enough” in battle with Verstappen in 2021.

