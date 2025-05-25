Sky F1 commentator Martin Brundle says the new rule forcing drivers to make two mandatory pit stops made the Monaco Grand Prix “too chaotic.”

Mandatory pit stops were enforced for Sunday’s Monaco Grand Prix, with drivers forced to change tyres on two occasions over the course of the 78-lap race.

Martin Brundle critical of ‘chaotic’ two-stop Monaco GP rule

The move, announced last winter, came after an uneventful 2024 race in which most drivers made no in-race pit stops following an early red flag.

F1 rules dictate that drivers are allowed to change tyres under a red flag for safety reasons.

Despite hopes that the two-stop rule would result in an entertaining encounter with a number of strategy choices in play, the race proved a frustrating affair.

The race saw Liam Lawson and Carlos Sainz, of the Racing Bulls and Williams teams respectively, deliberately slow their pace to protect their team-mates Isack Hadjar and Alex Albon.

Calling the race from the Sky F1 commentary box, Brundle admitted as the it was unfolding that he was not enjoying the spectacle of the two-stop rule.

He said: “I’m not liking it. These regulations, I’m not liking it.

“I don’t want to see drivers all the way through the field playing a game.

“This is about excellence. This is about the highest point of motorsport and I don’t like to see so many drivers going slowly.”

Brundle reiterated his belief that the rules should have forced drivers to pit in the opening stages of the race to create more excitement.

He added: “I wonder if they should have said: ‘You must take one stop in the first half of the race or first third of the race.'”

Brundle doubled down on his criticism of the rule at the chequered flag, claiming the focus was on the action in the pit lane rather than what happened on track.

He said: “It was too chaotic. The focus was on pitting, not on racing, if I can sum it up like that.”

McLaren driver Lando Norris claimed victory in Monaco with Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc second and championship leader Oscar Piastri third.

It marks Norris’s first win in Monte Carlo and his first since the F1 2025 season opener in Australia in March.

