Martin Brundle has issued a warm “welcome” to fellow Sky F1 pundit Bernie Collins after the former McLaren and Aston Martin strategist was appointed a trustee of the Grand Prix Trust.

Brundle, the face of F1 broadcasting in the United Kingdom for three decades through stints with ITV, the BBC and Sky F1, works as chairman of the Grand Prix Trust when off screen.

Martin Brundle welcomes Bernie Collins to Grand Prix Trust

The scheme was founded by Sir Jackie Stewart, the three-time F1 World Champion, in 1987 and works to support people who either currently or have previously worked in F1 who have fallen on hard times.

The Grand Prix Trust announced on Wednesday that Collins and Andy Stevenson, the long-serving Aston Martin sporting director, have joined its list of trustees.

Fellow trustees include former F1 team principal Ross Brawn, Williams legend Sir Patrick Head and Jonathan Wheatley, the current team boss of the Sauber/Audi F1 team.

Martin Brundle: The face of F1 broadcasting

In a statement, Brundle said: “We are delighted to welcome Bernie Collins and Andy Stevenson as additional Trustees for the Grand Prix Trust.

“They are two highly regarded F1 industry professionals with considerable experience, and who also have a passion and respect for our 75-year-old sport.

“As we increase the reach and achievements of the Trust, they will play an important role”

Collins said: “I’m really excited and privileged to be joining the board of trustees for the Grand Prix Trust.

“I look forward to being part of the great work that the Grand Prix Trust undertakes and contributing in a positive way.

Stevenson added: “I’m honoured to have been invited to join the Board of Trustees for the Grand Prix Trust.

“The Trust plays a vital role in supporting the people who have given so much to the world of motorsport, often behind the scenes.

“I’m proud to contribute to an organisation that offers practical help and guidance to members of our community when they need it most.

“It’s a privilege to be part of something that reflects the values of care, respect, and long-term commitment within the sport.”

Brundle’s contribution was rewarded with an OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) at the end of last year, with the 65-year-old receiving the award from Prince William in a ceremony at Windsor Castle last week.

The former Tyrrell, McLaren and Jordan driver was recognised for services to motor racing and sports broadcasting, with Brundle issuing a short statement on Twitter last Tuesday.

He said: “I received this very special award in a spectacularly beautiful setting from HRH Prince of Wales today on behalf of my family and friends, everyone who created and operated any racing car I drove, and everybody who has been part of creating and transmitting any Formula One broadcast I’ve been fortunate to be part of.

“Sincere thanks to all of you who have shared the journey with me so far.”

