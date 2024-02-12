Former Formula 1 driver turned pundit Martin Brundle suggested teams should receive a weight allowance to reward more dynamic liveries, following the launch of the Aston Martin AMR24.

The F1 2024 campaign continues to take shape with a fresh challenger launch now in the books, as Aston Martin took the covers off their AMR24 bright and early on the morning of Monday February 12.

As expected, the AMR24 continues to proudly wear the British Racing Green, as Aston Martin look to re-build momentum after slipping away from their lofty heights of regular podium challenges as the 2023 campaign rolled on.

Martin Brundle suggests weight allowance for colourful F1 liveries

However, while the AMR24 will bring some colour to the grid, the tactic of weight-saving exposed carbon is also very present on the challenger, a growing trend of modern F1 as teams attempt to shave weight off these bulky racing machines in any way they can, making the paint jobs an easy target.

Alpine, Stake, Haas and McLaren have all gone heavy on the black for F1 2024, so Brundle has suggested that to avoid liveries which look “half-finished” to his mind, teams that go all-in on the dynamism should be rewarded.

“The Aston looking classy,” Brundle posted on social media.

“Teams should be rewarded with a weight allowance for more complete liveries which will stand out on track for spectators and viewers.

“The field should look dynamic, it’s F1. Some of them look glum and half-finished.”

PlanetF1.com recommends

The best F1 liveries that never made it out of pre-season testing

F1 schedule: When is the next F1 race and where is it being held?

Aston Martin claimed eight podium finishes in 2023, all courtesy of Fernando Alonso, but in F1 2024, team boss Mike Krack hopes they can go one better and claim their first Grand Prix victory.

“We are proud to debut the AMR24,” said Krack at the AMR24 launch.

“It is the result of a huge effort by the whole team at our new AMR Technology Campus and it will allow the team to take another step forward in 2024.

“Since the last race in 2023, everyone has been hyper-focused on improvements in every area, concentrating our efforts on what really makes a difference, what really matters to be better.

“Almost every area of the car has been refined and improved, building on our strengths, and taking on board the lessons of the previous campaign.

“2023 was our best season to date and our goal this season is to score regular points, podiums, and fight for our first win in green.”

Two-time World Champion Alonso and Lance Stroll head into their second season as Aston Martin’s driver pairing for F1 2024.

Read next: Aston Martin admit ‘inevitable’ Red Bull inspiration as they launch AMR24