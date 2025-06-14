Martin Brundle has defended Derek Warwick as a “salt of the earth genuine guy” after the Briton was suspended from his role as a steward at the Canadian Grand Prix.

The FIA announced on Friday that Warwick had been replaced for the Canadian weekend for his “recent unauthorised media comments”.

Derek Warwick was suspended by the FIA

Although the FIA did not specify what Warwick said, the 70-year-old recently gave an interview to a betting platform in which he weighed in on Max Verstappen’s Spanish GP antics.

Warwick claimed that while Verstappen was “absolutely wrong” in his actions against George Russell, his 10-second penalty and three penalty points were “spot on”.

But, he continued, “I think a lot of people would say he should have got a ban as an example to young karters, and they are probably right.”

In that same interview, he also spoke of Lando Norris’ “silly mistakes” and labelled Yuki Tsunoda’s Red Bull stint a “disaster”.

Warwick, who raced in F1 from 1981 to 1993, was suspended by the FIA on Friday with former F1 driver Enrique Bernoldi replacing him on the stewards’ panel for the Montreal race.

In a statement, the FIA said: “Following recent unauthorised media comments, the FIA has taken the decision to suspend Derek Warwick from his duties as driver steward for this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix.

“He will be replaced by Enrique Bernoldi who will be officiating from the Remote Operations Centre in Geneva for the remainder of the event.

“After discussion, Derek acknowledges that his comments were ill-advised in his role as an FIA steward and has apologised. Derek will resume his duties as a steward in the forthcoming Austrian Grand Prix.”

As F1 fans on social media responded to the announcement, fans seemingly split on the subject, the former F1 driver received backing from one notable figure in the paddock – Martin Brundle.

“Derek Warwick is one of the most genuine and passionate people and racers I have ever known,” Brundle wrote on X.

“He is a salt of the earth genuine guy. He’s done so much for young racers and motorsport in general. Not least as an FIA Steward.

“He has my absolute support and friendship until my last breath.”

Warwick is the second steward to be dropped this year for unauthorised comments after Johnny Herbert was sacked from the role in January. The FIA said at the time that Herbert’s “duties as an FIA steward and that of a media pundit were incompatible”.

