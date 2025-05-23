Martin Brundle spots problem with Monaco GP rule as loophole identified

Martin Brundle is in favour of the mandatory two-stop ruling imposed for the Monaco Grand Prix, but is “surprised” it stopped there.

Believing that governing body the FIA should have put some specific timings in with the ruling, such as “one of the pit stops must be in the first half of the race”, Brundle pondered whether this could lead to cars towards the back and the front-runners going to different extremes with their strategy.

The Monaco Grand Prix serves as one of the most iconic events anywhere in the world of motorsport, but each year, the quality of the on-track action come race day generates debate, with overtaking rarely seen.

That sense of security had led to drivers significantly slowing the race pace down, but the FIA has acted for the 2025 staging by making it mandatory that each driver completes at least two pit stops during the race.

When a driver makes those pit stops, is up to them, and Brundle fears this could serve as a loophole in the FIA’s initiative.

Speaking about the Monaco GP two-stop rule on Sky F1, Brundle said: “I like the idea, it’s something new. Let’s give it a chance.

“And I think should it work on Sunday, it might not work next year, for example, because it depends on safety cars, red flags, whether they happen or not, when they happen.

“Bit surprised they haven’t said one of the pit stops must be in the first half of the race, for example, or something like that. So if you’re on the back of the grid, do you just go Lap 1, pit stop, Lap 2, pit stop, and sit and wait for your chances down the road.

“And will we also see right at the end of the Grand Prix where the front runners are hanging on, hanging on, in case there’s a safety car, and pitting on the penultimate lap, for example, to finally get that out the way.

“But it does, without question, mean that you can’t get out front, go round at Formula 2 pace, hold everybody up until you’re ready to build a gap. Or, even worse, as we saw last year, a red flag on Lap 1, then people didn’t need to pit at all.”

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri goes into the Monaco GP atop the Drivers’ Championship, 13 points ahead of team-mate Lando Norris, with Max Verstappen P3 and 22 points adrift.

