Martin Brundle has seen and heard enough to believe that ‘Team Verstappen’ played a critical role in Red Bull firing Christian Horner.

It was a shock decision by Red Bull in the days following the British Grand Prix to sack Horner, Brundle saying he knew Horner was not wanted there by the Verstappen party, and suspects they were “pretty involved” in the choice to axe him.

Did the Verstappen camp play a major role in Christian Horner sack?

It was on the Wednesday after Silverstone that Red Bull confirmed Horner had been released with immediate effect with no explanation offered.

Brundle had noticed that something was a little off with Horner two days prior.

“I saw Christian on Monday at the Eddie Jordan Memorial, and he was very, very quiet and very introvert, I must say. Clearly, a bit out of sorts,” said Brundle on Sky F1’s ‘The F1 Show’ podcast.

“So I’m perhaps not totally surprised. I’m saddened, because I think Christian’s done an incredible job picking up the bones of what was the Jaguar F1 team and what he’s achieved in the last 20 years there. And I consider him a friend. So it’s a pity it’s ended so abruptly like this.

“I did try to speak to Christian before we did this. He said he’ll talk later, but that he hadn’t been given any reason.

“So it is seismic, because he was such an integral part of the Red Bull team. He got Adrian Newey involved and for example, every point, every podium, every victory, every World Championship that Max has, and other drivers like Sebastian Vettel, Christian was at the helm.”

It has been a challenging 18 months for Horner, who was twice cleared by Red Bull after an internal investigation into allegations of inappropriate behaviour from a fellow employee, and a subsequent appeal.

Red Bull would also see its dominance of Formula 1 fade, fuelling speculation that four-time World Champion Max Verstappen could look to leave the team.

Throughout this, Horner also found himself in fierce verbal combat with Max’s father Jos Verstappen, who warned the team would “explode” if Horner did not leave after news of the allegations and investigation emerged.

“I can’t help but think the wheels started to come off when Dietrich Mateschitz died,” said Brundle, referencing the Red Bull Racing founder who passed away in 2022, “and to all intents and purposes, I think he’s been a passenger as well since Bahrain last year, when that news came out, and the tail has been wagging the dog a bit.

“Because obviously Team Verstappen had been briefing certain journalists and Christian’s just come more and more under pressure, and he lost key people like Adrian Newey, like Rob Marshall, like Jonathan Wheatley.

“I think his failing on that was convincing himself and trying to convince everybody else that they weren’t really doing that much anymore, and it really didn’t matter, he’d got a better crew behind them. But that wasn’t correct, and I think we’ve seen [that].

“But let’s remember, this is a team that was on pole position last weekend in Silverstone, one of the toughest circuits in the world, and have won two grands prix this year. It’s not exactly like it’s been a disaster and they completely non-performed.

“But I think there were too many things working against him, and I think eventually… He had a lot of support from Chalerm Yoovidhya [Red Bull co-founder/owner], and I think eventually that’s faded away, and the inevitable has happened.”

Nonetheless, the timing feels strange to Brundle.

After announcing Horner’s fate, Red Bull quickly installed Laurent Mekies as the new Red Bull Racing CEO and team principal, the Frenchman stepping up from Racing Bulls where Alan Permane has transitioned from racing director to team principal in the re-shuffle.

More on the Red Bull restructure from PlanetF1.com

👉 Who is Laurent Mekies? Christian Horner’s Red Bull replacement

👉 Who is Alan Permane? Meet Racing Bulls’ new team boss

“For whatever reason, they’ve decided that Christian’s not the man to lead them into the next phase, that Laurent Mekies is, and other people they’ll, no doubt, put around him,” Brundle continued.

“So, it’s just odd. This is a strange time to do it, and a strange urgency, I would say to that.

“We don’t know what’s gone on behind closed doors, but I do know that Team Verstappen were not happy with him there.”

At that point, Brundle was asked if he believed that Red Bull was given an ultimatum of ‘it’s either us or him’ by the Verstappens, at a time when speculation is swirling that Max could break free of his Red Bull contract via an exit clause to join Mercedes.

Brundle replied: “I don’t know, but what’s absolutely clear is that the Verstappen camp have been lobbing in hand grenades for quite some months now, and some of them have gone off, and it’s been pretty relentless in that respect.

“And I think at times, Max’s dad, Jos, has made it absolutely clear that he thinks Christian shouldn’t be leading the company and leading the team.

“So I would, yes, they played a key role in Christian’s exit.

“But like I say, unless you’re behind closed doors, then you don’t know for certain.

“But, there are certain things I do know, and certain things I have seen and heard that makes me think they were pretty involved in this decision.”

Horner has built his legacy as one of the most successful F1 team bosses of all-time, Red Bull winning 14 world championships under his watch.

But, the final chapter in his F1 career may not have yet been written, Horner linked to a comeback with the likes of Ferrari and Alpine.

Read next: Christian Horner backed for bombshell move…but it’s not to Ferrari