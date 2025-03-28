Martin Brundle is perplexed over how Red Bull are, he feels, “in such a mess with drivers”.

The ex-F1 driver turned pundit has offered his reaction after Liam Lawson was demoted back to the junior Racing Bulls team after just two rounds of F1 2025, Brundle believing the 23-year-old’s reputation is in tatters, though this could work to his advantage.

Martin Brundle takes aim at Red Bull: Driver programme struggling?

Red Bull had looked within their own talent pool to find their Sergio Perez replacement and settled on Lawson, promoting him from Racing Bulls despite having only contested 11 grands prix with their junior team at that point.

The move reflected what Red Bull senior advisor and driver programme boss Helmut Marko described as a desire from the shareholders to return the second Red Bull team to its roots of serving as a driver development team for the main outfit.

However, Lawson is already on his way back to Racing Bulls, as Yuki Tsunoda – who had served as the experienced head in that team – receives his opportunity to join Red Bull Racing after several snubs in the past.

But, Brundle does not believe Red Bull are in a good place with their driver options, the fact that they have two teams to work with only doubling his confusion.

In an X post reacting to the Lawson news, Brundle wrote: “Red Bull uniquely has a junior team on the grid so it’s doubly confusing they are in such a mess with drivers.

“And their only driver they desperately need appears to be casting around for the future.”

More on Red Bull’s Liam Lawson demotion

With Marko having likened Lawson to a “battered boxer”, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner had explained that this driver swap was done with their “duty of care” to Lawson in mind.

“It has been difficult to see Liam struggle with the RB21 at the first two races and as a result we have collectively taken the decision to make an early switch,” said Horner.

“We came into the 2025 season, with two ambitions, to retain the World Drivers’ Championship and to reclaim the Constructors’ title and this is purely a sporting decision.

“We acknowledge there is a lot of work to be done with the RB21 and Yuki’s experience will prove highly beneficial in helping to develop the current car. We welcome him to the team and are looking forward to seeing him behind the wheel of the RB21.

“We have a duty of care to protect and develop Liam and together, we see that after such a difficult start, it makes sense to act quickly so Liam can gain experience, as he continues his F1 career with Visa Cash App Racing Bulls, an environment and a team he knows very well.”

And Brundle urges Lawson to “let his natural talent flow” upon returning to Racing Bulls, putting it to him that he is already at rock bottom.

“Liam Lawson’s reputation is temporarily trashed and he has nothing to lose now,” Brundle claims.

“He should turn that into an advantage and let his natural talent flow.”

For the first time this season, Lawson heads to a track next that he does have prior experience at, that being Suzuka, home of the Japanese Grand Prix.

