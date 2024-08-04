Martin Brundle opens up on his ‘unlikely bromance’ with music star Stormzy

Martin Brundle has spoken about the “unlikely bromance” that has blossomed between himself and British rapper Stormzy after his appearances on the grid over time.

Brundle sat down for a feature interview with the 2019 Glastonbury headliner ahead of the British Grand Prix for Sky F1, with Stormzy having also performed a headline set at Silverstone in July for the fans in attendance during the weekend.

Stormzy, who has spoken to Brundle on the grid before, including prior to the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, and has even namechecked the former F1 driver in one of his songs, has since asked the Sky F1 analyst and commentator to take him around a track on a hot lap if possible.

Asked about how his interview with the artist came about for the broadcaster, Brundle told a recent episode of the Sky F1 podcast: “We sort of had this unlikely bromance on the grid, Stormzy. Then he namedrops me in Angel In The Marble, one of his tracks.

“He’s a lovely bloke, he loves F1, he loves Lewis Hamilton. I got to interview him backstage where there was another rapper and another group on stage.

“It was so noisy, I expected a green room with flowing champagne and, you know, M&Ms without the green ones or whatever’s in Stormzy’s rider – which doesn’t appear!

“We sat on two packing cases. We were shouting at each other because the microphones are amazing at picking things up but we could barely hear each other.

“We had a good old chat about all things Stormzy and a bit about Formula 1 and what have you, and then he went out on stage in the pouring rain and he said to me ‘I don’t mind when it rains, I’d go out anyway’, and then we saw those images of him almost steaming even – when he was really going for it and generating some body temperature but the rain was still pouring down, it was just extraordinary energy from him.

“He wants to come round with me on a hot lap in something as well, but he came back up to me after we finished recording and went ‘don’t forget that I want to go around the track’.

“I mean, he’s a tall man, so I’m not quite sure what we’re going to fold him into to get him around the track, but we’ll get him in something…and give it a good thrash around it.

“He’ll love that, but he’s the most gregarious and lovely man to talk to.”

