That Max Verstappen won on a weekend of “Shoulda, Woulda, Coulda” for his rivals only made Sergio Perez’s Canadian Grand Prix “even worse”, says Martin Brundle.

Handed a new Red Bull contract after his Monaco crash, any hope Perez had of repaying the team with a good points-haul in Montreal were undone in qualifying.

Martin Brundle labels Sergio Perez’s Canadian GP ‘dismal’

Calling it a “total disaster” as he failed to make it out of Q1, the Red Bull driver complained about his RB20 as he had “no grip, I was sliding too much”.

It didn’t get any better for him in the Grand Prix as he spun off on Lap 53 and damaged the rear of the car.

Limping back to the pits, he was later slapped with a three-place grid penalty for the next race in Spain for a safety infringement as his car was “significantly damaged” and spewing carbon fibre parts onto the track.

Brundle called it a “dismal” weekend for the Mexican driver, made “even worse” by Verstappen’s latest success.

“Despite all the challenges with weather, rivals, and Safety Cars, peerlessly emerging through it all for his 60th F1 victory was Verstappen,” the former F1 driver wrote in his latest column for Sky F1.

“Behind him was a long story of ‘Shoulda, Woulda, Coulda’, to quote the fabulous Beverley Knight, but the reigning World Champion simply did.

“That made newly re-signed Sergio Perez’s dismal weekend in the other Red Bull even worse.

“He qualified badly, had a front wing damaging skirmish in turn 2, didn’t progress much, then span off into retirement.

“Ouch.”

Latest Sergio Perez news after his Canadian GP woes

Martin Brundle: Ferrari didn’t have much more satisfaction

Perez wasn’t the only driver happy to leave Montreal on Sunday night with Ferrari failing to score with either car.

After the high of Monaco where Charles Leclerc won while Carlos Sainz joined him on the podium in third place, both Ferrari team-mates retired from the Grand Prix.

“Ferrari didn’t have much more satisfaction, if any,” declared Brundle.

“Still revelling in the glory of Monaco, from the outset they lacked pace around the circuit named after one of the most famous Ferrari drivers of all time, and that was in both the wet and dry.

“Charles Leclerc had power unit issues from 11th on the grid and took a wild gamble on slicks in a pit stop during which, ironically, they managed to fix his problem with an electrical reset.

“Carlos Sainz from 12th on the grid didn’t progress too far either and would eventually have an underwhelming spin which would also eliminate the hard charging Alex Albon in his Williams, who memorably passed two cars in short order at one point. That meant neither Ferrari nor Williams had a finisher.”

