Sky F1 pundit Martin Brundle has threatened to quit the X (formerly Twitter) social media platform over “globally interfering d**k” Elon Musk.

Tesla founder Musk has emerged as a mover and shaker in the world of politics since his $44billion takeover of Twitter in 2022.

Martin Brundle threatens to quit X over Elon Musk ‘interference’

The billionaire was one of the top donors behind Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential election last year, reporting putting $250million (£196m) behind the Republican leader.

More recently, Musk has been linked with a significant investment into the Reform UK party, which acquired five seats in the 2024 general election in Britain.

Musk caused controversy on Sunday by calling for Nigel Farage to be replaced as leader of Reform, plunging his potential deal with the party into doubt.

Martin Brundle: The face of F1 broadcasting

He said: “The Reform Party needs a new leader. Farage doesn’t have what it takes.”

It comes amid a disagreement over Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, better known as Tommy Robinson, the notorious far-right activist currently in prison for contempt of court.

Brundle, who was recently awarded an OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) in the New Year’s Honours list for services to motor racing and sports broadcasting, has revealed that he is pondering his future on X/Twitter in light of Musk’s political interference.

He wrote: “I’m conflicted.

“I like Twitter/X and it has served F1, Sky, me, and people around me, very well for a good while.

“But Elon Musk is such a daily globally interfering d**k I feel the need to go somewhere else.”

He later added: “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed and appreciated the diversity to my last post, including the negativity.

“That’s what keeps you alive and motivated, and in touch. I’ll stick with Twatter/X and keep my mind open.

“Opinions are like noses, everybody’s got one and they all count.”

Put to him by a user that his account has a blue tick, the badge that comes with X’s subscription service, Brundle replied: “I don’t pay for a blue tick. Didn’t even know I still had one.”

Brundle is no stranger to dealing with famous names, having suffered a number of awkward encounters with celebrities during his famous pre-race grid walk segment in a 30-year broadcasting career for ITV, the BBC and Sky F1.

