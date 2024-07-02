Ahead of 2026’s new engine regulations, Aston Martin have announced the departure of Martin Whitmarsh with the Chief Executive Officer handing over responsibilities to former Mercedes engine boss Andy Cowell.

Stepping down from his role as managing director at Mercedes AMG High Performance Powertrains, Cowell has been away from the Formula 1 paddock for the past few seasons.

Andy Cowell joins Aston Martin ahead of 2026’s new PUs and the Honda partnership

But an integral player in creating Mercedes’ championship-winning power units, which dominated Formula 1 from 2014 to 2020 when the team claimed seven successive doubles, he’s back in Formula 1. This time with Aston Martin.

The team announced on Tuesday that Cowell will join the team as Group Chief Executive Officer reporting to Executive Chairman, Lawrence Stroll.

He’ll replace current Group CEO Whitmarsh, who will be handing over responsibility before the end of the year.

Speaking of his plan to turn Aston Martin into a “World Championship winning team”, team owner Stroll thanked Whitmarsh for his time at the helm and welcomed Cowell’s arrival.

“I would like to thank Martin who has been instrumental in our growth phase as a business, he said.

“In the last three years, he has developed the team and has helped us achieve some significant milestones, including fostering our relationship with Honda and delivering our state-of-the-art AMR Technology Campus at Silverstone.

“I am delighted to welcome Andy to our team at a crucial time.

“Together with our works partnership with Honda, the commitment from our title partner Aramco and Andy’s leadership we are on track to become a World Championship winning team. Andy has my full backing and will have every resource available to win.”

Cowell arrives at Aston Martin as the team prepares for 2026’s new engine regulations and their partnership with Honda.

“I am thrilled to join Lawrence’s exciting project and look forward to working with the talented group of people that has been assembled,” said the 55-year-old.

“F1 has always been my competitive passion, and I am joining Aston Martin Aramco at an exciting time with the imminent completion of the AMR Technology Campus and our transition in 2026 to a full works team with our strategic partners Honda and Aramco.”

Whitmarsh, who initially brought Cowell into the Mercedes’ fold, has welcomed him to Aston Martin.

“I have known Andy for many years and brought him to Mercedes HPP in 2004 where he became Managing Director between 2013 and 2020, achieving huge success in the business and sport,” he said.

“He will be an incredible asset to Aston Martin Aramco and will make a significant contribution to the execution of our strategy going forward.

“Andy’s arrival in October and the completion of the AMR Technology Campus will allow me to step away and focus on other projects in my life, knowing that the foundations have been established with an impressive team, inspiring vision and advanced facilities to achieve success in F1.”

