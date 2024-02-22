Mattia Binotto lands new job after strong links with multiple F1 teams

Former Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto has been taken off the market for any potentially interested Formula 1 teams, with TEXA signing him to their E-Powertrain division.

Binotto joined Scuderia Ferrari all the way back in 1995, starting out in their engine department and rising through the ranks to become head of the division, before taking on the chief technical officer role and then team principal from 2019.

Binotto resigned from his position after the 2022 campaign, but following speculation of an F1 return with the likes of Alpine and Haas, Binotto has returned to his roots in signing up for a non-F1 next chapter in his career.

Mattia Binotto joins TEXA E-Powertrain project

This fresh move sees Binotto become managing director of Monastier di Treviso-based TEXA’s E-Powertrain division, while he has also joined the board of directors as the car, motorcycle and truck diagnostics firm look to become a leading manufacturer and supplier of components for electrified vehicles with Binotto at the helm.

PlanetF1.com recommends

F1 team principals: How long has each team boss been in charge?

The 12 drivers out of contract at the end of the F1 2024 season

Commenting on his new role, Binotto said: “Beyond the competitive experience that I have always had in my life, what attracted me to TEXA was the strategic audacity of its project to build Italian excellence characterised by the most advanced technologies of new mobility.

“In fact, TEXA intends to establish itself as the reference technological standard on a global level.

“And this thanks to the mobilisation of huge investment resources and the attraction of the best talents to be concentrated in Italy, that is, where there is a formidable motoring culture to be preserved, renewed and now also relaunched.”

Binotto was succeeded as Ferrari team principal by Fred Vasseur, who made the move from Sauber and has generally impressed in the early stages of his Ferrari tenure.

Ferrari narrowly lost out to Mercedes in the battle for P2 in the 2023 Constructors’ Championship, though were the only non-Red Bull grand prix winner of the season courtesy of Carlos Sainz in Singapore.

Further victories is the goal in F1 2024, with Ferrari before the season began securing a huge coup in signing seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton as of 2025, Hamilton having won his GP2 title in 2006 when working with Vasseur at his ART Grand Prix team.

Read next: Decoding Red Bull’s RB20: Shark mouth inlets and innovative design