Max Verstappen said matching Michael Schumacher is not in his thinking as he looks to equal the record for most consecutive Formula 1 world titles.

2025 provides the Dutchman the opportunity to equal Schumacher’s five in a row but Verstappen said he is focused on winning rather than anything else.

Max Verstappen brushes off latest Michael Schumacher suggestion

Schumacher won the title from 2000 to 2004 and despite the runs of Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton, the five in a row is a number that has never been achieved by another driver.

Now, 21 years after Schumacher set the record, Verstappen has the chance to equal it but he insists aspects like that do not come into his thinking.

“I would like to win, yeah, but it’s not about the targets of winning five in a row or winning how many in total,” he told Red Bull’s Talking Bull podcast. “But for me, I’m in a team that I think is capable of winning those championships, and I’m very excited about what we come up with again for next year.

“I hope it’s quick enough. I know when it’s quick enough that I’ll do the rest, but I just hope that we are competitive.

“That we are back up there again, and you know, we can have a lot of incredible moments together.”

2025 looks on paper to be Verstappen’s toughest challenge since 2021 and the Dutchman has predicted a “proper fight” between a number of competitors next season.

“This season as you could see was quite up and down,” said Verstappen during the FIA awards ceremony. “We had a great start to the year, everything was looking great. I think especially from the outside, of course, as a team you always understand your limitations and what you want to work on.

“The competition did a great job, they improved their cars a lot and made it a lot more difficult for us – especially in the Constructors’.

“We had a bit of a tough run in the middle of the season but even when we were under pressure, and having tough times, I think the team really stuck together. We didn’t panic, which could easily be done I think in those kinds of situations.

“At the end of the day I’m just very proud of everyone in the team as well. Of course we’re not standing here as constructors’ champions but, in a way, I do think we deserved a little bit more in that championship.

“I tried my very best and we also know a lot what we have to work on for next year. I’m very excited about that as well because it does look like it’s going to be a proper fight between a lot of teams.”

